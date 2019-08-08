Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Finish Transfer Window With Disappointing Deadline Day

By 90Min
August 08, 2019

It's been a pretty frustrating window for Manchester United fans thus far. Sure, the £80m signing of Harry Maguire was completed, a world-record for a defender, but its drawn-out nature meant the announcement was met with far more relief than any kind of joy.

And, since then, a number of big-name deals, such as Paulo Dybala, have been mooted and then booted from the agenda. Oh, and then there's the whole Bruno Fernandes fiasco. Yeah, to be honest, it's a bit of mess...if only United fans had someone to direct all this anger at?

Hell, for every Bruno Fernandes - aka a signing Red Devils fans were desperate for - there was a Mario Mandzukic: a signing fans didn't want. But, naturally, that didn't stop them from moaning about it, because nothing stops anyone from moaning about everything these days.

Amid all the moaning, though, there was some clear-eyed thinking. Some solutions proffered.

To be fair to Ed Woodward (a sentence that will not result in me receiving any grief whatsoever, I'm sure), he has his reasons for these failed moves. And he's expounded on them articulately.

He also has a myriad of expert transfer tactics:

There was some respite, with the news that Romelu Lukaku would finally be joining Inter provoking plenty of tweets like this:

But mainly it was unadulterated (and melodramatic) despair. This is because, as you may or may not have heard, the 'club's finished!!!!'.

And to top it all off, Marcos Rojo is still at Old Trafford, leaving United with a billion centre backs. 

Robbie, I think they've had enough.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message