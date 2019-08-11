Leicester 0-0 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Top Six Hopefuls Play Out Goalless Draw

Leicester and Wolves played out a goalless draw at King Power Stadium on Sunday, with both sides displaying a lack of quality in the final third.

After an uneventful first half in which neither side registered a shot on target, the second started in dramatic fashion, with Leander Dendoncker's strike ruled out by VAR, after Willy Boly was penalised for a handball.

However, the game continued to lack clear cut chances, with the majority of the game played in the middle third of the pitch.





Wolves forward Diogo Jota will be kicking himself, though, after missing two good opportunities to test Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.



Leicester

Key Talking Point



For the Foxes, it was very much a game of all bark and no bite. Dominating possession, Leicester kept the ball well and played some tidy football at times in the midfield, where they possess talented playmakers such as James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

Quality was lacking in the final third, however, with Ayoze Perez having a debut to forget, and Jamie Vardy completely starved of service.

Player Ratings



Starting XI: Schmeichel (6); Pereira (8), Evans (7), Soyuncu (6), Chilwell (6); Ndidi (7), Choudhury (6), Tielemans (6), Maddison (6); Perez (4), Vardy (5).





Substitutes: Barnes (6), Albrighton (6).

STAR MAN - Ricardo Pereira was superb for the Foxes, diligent defensively and a threat on the right flank throughout, providing clever passing and dynamic dribbling.

Having enjoyed a fine debut campaign in the Premier League, Pereira is on track to cement himself as one of the very best right-backs in the division with performances like these.

Wolves

Key Talking Point