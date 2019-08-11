Leicester 0-0 Wolves: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Top Six Hopefuls Play Out Goalless Draw

Leicester and Wolves played out a goalless draw at King Power Stadium on Sunday, with both sides displaying a lack of quality in the final third.
After an uneventful first half in which neither side registered a shot on target, the second started in dramatic fashion, with Leander Dendoncker's strike ruled out by VAR, after Willy Boly was penalised for a handball.
However, the game continued to lack clear cut chances, with the majority of the game played in the middle third of the pitch.
Wolves forward Diogo Jota will be kicking himself, though, after missing two good opportunities to test Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Leicester
Key Talking Point
For the Foxes, it was very much a game of all bark and no bite. Dominating possession, Leicester kept the ball well and played some tidy football at times in the midfield, where they possess talented playmakers such as James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.
Quality was lacking in the final third, however, with Ayoze Perez having a debut to forget, and Jamie Vardy completely starved of service.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Schmeichel (6); Pereira (8), Evans (7), Soyuncu (6), Chilwell (6); Ndidi (7), Choudhury (6), Tielemans (6), Maddison (6); Perez (4), Vardy (5).
Substitutes: Barnes (6), Albrighton (6).
STAR MAN - Ricardo Pereira was superb for the Foxes, diligent defensively and a threat on the right flank throughout, providing clever passing and dynamic dribbling.
Having enjoyed a fine debut campaign in the Premier League, Pereira is on track to cement himself as one of the very best right-backs in the division with performances like these.
Ricardo Pereira’s first half vs. Wolves by numbers:— Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 11, 2019
88% pass accuracy
10/12 final third passes
most ball recoveries (7)
most fouls suffered (3)
joint most tackles won (2)
joint most chances created (1)
An excellent start to 19/20. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/8j5hPqQs56
Ricardo Pereira single handedly torching Wolves’ left side atm— Justin 🤷🏻♂️ (@JustinSousa99) August 11, 2019
Wolves
Key Talking Point
There was no Europa League hangover for Wanderers, who continued in the same vein as last season in frustrating their opposition with their defensive compactness.
Wolves had golden opportunities to snatch a victory, created and missed by Jota, as well as Dendoncker's disallowed goal, suggesting that their game plan of allowing the opposition possession almost worked a treat.
A point on the road will please Nuno Espirito Santo, with his side in control for most of the afternoon. Tougher tests will come, but this is a promising opening for a side distracted by Europa League commitments.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Patricio (6); Bennett (6), Coady (6), Boly (7); Doherty (6), Dendoncker (5), Neves (5), Moutinho (7), Jonny (6); Jota (7), Jimenez (6).
Substitutes: Cutrone (6), Saiss (6).
STAR MAN - Despite fluffing his lines embarrassingly in front of goal not once but twice, Diogo Jota was a constant menace to the Leicester City backline, twisting and turning with the ball and constantly making dangerous runs.
Jota will need to find his finishing boots but his all-round game was excellent, and if he continues to position himself for chances of similar quality, he is certain to score plenty this season.
Jota is the key. Turns his man, scampers from deep, decent low effort across goal and wide.— Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) August 11, 2019
Jota again, frightening the life out of Leicester's defenders, they can't handle him. Jimenez played him in. But right-footed shot comfortably wide.— Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) August 11, 2019
Leicester travel to Stamford Bridge next to take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea, a team they will believe they can finish ahead of if they perform consistently throughout the season, given the quality of their squad.
Wolves similarly face a tough task, hosting Manchester United at Molineux next Monday. Again, Wanderers will be optimistic that they can challenge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men for a top six position.