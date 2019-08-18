Hirving Lozano Set to Complete Long-Awaited Move to Napoli as Italians Agree to Pay Release Clause

PSV winger Hirving Lozano is set to complete a move to Napoli next week, with the Serie A side agreeing to pay his €42m release clause.

The Neapolitans have been linked with Lozano throughout the summer, with the Partenopei attempting to boost their attacking options as they look to challenge Juventus' supremacy of Serie A.

Hirving Lozano to Napoli, here we go! He'll be in Italy next week to have medicals and sign his contract. €42M to PSV, the release clause will be paid.  #transfers #Lozano #Napoli — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2019

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Lozano will arrive in Italy next week to undergo a medical and sign his contract with Napoli.

Romano also reported that Napoli will pay the €42m release clause set by PSV, which would make Lozano their record transfer, beating the €37m they paid Real Madrid for Gonzalo Higuaín back in the summer of 2013.

This news comes after Napoli failed in a move for former Lille winger Nicolas Pépé, who is now at Arsenal, while Real Madrid's James Rodríguez is set to stay at Real Madrid after being heavily linked with the Partenopei.





Lozano will become Napoli's second significant transfer of the window so far, with the other being Kostas Manolas, who moved to Naples from Serie A rivals Roma earlier in the summer.

Hirving Lozano: Has scored more goals from open play (30) than any other player since the start of the 2017/18 Eredivisie season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/ZA0bXmLXcs pic.twitter.com/W7zM2mbBcz — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 16, 2019

Moves for the likes of Manolas and Lozano, following an uneventful 2018/19 both in terms of transfers and league performance, sends a signal that Napoli intend to compete with Juventus for the Scudetto this season.





Napoli will begin their Serie A campaign with a trip to Fiorentina on Saturday, a game Lozano could be in contention for should he complete his move.





Lozano has been a revelation for PSV since moving from Mexican side Pachuca in 2017, scoring a whopping 40 goals and contributing 23 assists in 79 games.