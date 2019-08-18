Real Madrid to Launch Final £60m Bid for Christian Eriksen as He Refuses to Sign New Spurs Deal

Real Madrid are set to launch a final £60m bid for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has made it very clear to the London club that he will not sign a new contract.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and admitted earlier this summer that he was ready to leave Spurs for a 'new challenge'.

Real have long been keen on the Dane, but opted to prioritise negotiating a move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba. However, with the Frenchman remaining at Old Trafford, The Sun claim Real are ready to reignite their interest in Eriksen.

Los Blancos are ready to wait until the last minute of the transfer window to make the offer, so as to pile the pressure on Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, who may have no choice but to part ways with the midfielder.

Levy does not want to let Eriksen walk away for free next summer, and Real believe that he may be forced to accept a sizeable offer before the window closes on 2nd September, rather than watch Eriksen's value fall drastically over the coming months.

For Spurs, the question is whether they are prepared to accept defeat in their attempts to convince Eriksen to sign a new contract.

According to The Mirror, the club have offered Eriksen a wage of over £200,000 per week to remain at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but he is simply not interested.

He is said to have refused to even negotiate a new contract, as he has his heart set on a move to either Real, Barcelona or Juventus.

As of yet, there has been no serious interest in Eriksen, and Spurs officials are believed to be incredibly confused as to why the midfielder would block talks over a new deal, given there has yet to be any real interest in him.

Should he maintain that stance, Eriksen would be free to negotiate a move overseas in January ahead of walking away for free next summer, so Real's late bid might be enough to tempt Levy to sell.