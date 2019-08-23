Napoli has confirmed the signing of PSV winger Hirving Lozano, who has moved to Italy for a fee believed to be in the region of €42m ($44m).

The Mexican had previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, but arrived in Naples on Thursday to undergo a medical as the Serie A runners-up eyed an alternative to Nicolas Pepe.

Having scored 45 goals in 83 games since joining PSV in 2017, the club confirmed Lozano as its man on Friday morning as club president Aurelio de Laurentiis tweeted to announce the deal, while Napoli released a statement shortly after giving some background on their new arrival.

"Napoli makes the definitive purchase of Hirving Lozano from PSV Eindhoven. Lozano was born on 30 July 1995 in Mexico City," it reads.

"He made his debut as a professional with the Pachuca in the top Mexican series. In the Pachuca dispute four seasons scoring 43 goals and winning a championship in 2016.

"Then the move to Holland in Eindhoven in the 2017/18 season. With the PSV he plays two seasons winning the Eredivisie in the first year. Absolutely Lozano scored 45 goals in 83 official matches with the PSV jersey.

"In the national team, after making all the steps in the youth, he won the North American Championship with the Under 20 in 2015 and is the top scorer of the tournament with 5 goals.

"In 2018 the adventure at the World Cup in Russia with Mexico where he shines with a splendid goal against Germany in the debut."