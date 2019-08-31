Manchester City 4-0 Brighton: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Clinical Citizens Cruise Past Seagulls

August 31, 2019

Manchester City eased to victory against Brighton on Saturday afternoon, thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, a brace from Sergio Aguero and a late strike from substitute Bernardo Silva. 

De Bruyne put Guardiola's men ahead inside the opening two minutes, latching on to a lovely ball from captain David Silva. 

Aguero doubled the lead just before half-time with a composed finish and he claimed his second of the match with a stunning curling effort before the hour mark.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Bernardo Silva wrapped up the scoring minutes after coming on, as the Citizens ran out comfortable winners against a dogged Brighton side. 

It wasn't all good news for Pep Guardiola, however, as centre back Aymeric Laporte was stretchered off following a first-half collision with Brighton defender Adam Webster.

MANCHESTER CITY

Key Talking Point

When City signed Laporte from Athletic Club, it soon became clear that they'd brought in a gem of a defender. The Frenchman has been an ever-reliable presence in the heart of the Sky Blues defence, but hearts are in mouths over the centre back's fitness after he left the field on a stretcher in the first half. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Laporte went into a heavy challenge with Brighton's Webster and immediately appeared to be in serious discomfort. 

Guardiola looked forlorn as he watched on, fearing the worst over his player's wellbeing. With limited cover in the centre back position, it seems the City boss may have to improvise unless John Stones recovers quickly from his injury issues. 

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Ederson (7); Walker (7), Laporte (6), Otamendi (7), Zinchenko (7); D Silva (8), Rodri (7), De Bruyne (9); Mahrez (7), Aguero (8), Sterling (7).

Substitutes:  Fernandinho (7), Gundogan (6), B Silva (7).

STAR PLAYER - This guy is a serious joy to watch. De Bruyne looks like a player who is making up for lost time after his injury problems last season, and the Belgian midfielder has grabbed the Premier League by the scruff of its neck at the start of this campaign.

Kevin De Bruyne,David Silva

His scintillating form continued against Brighton, arriving into the penalty box to open the scoring and providing a lovely assist for Aguero to double City's tally. His confidence and skill on the ball is frightening, and he is developing a fearsome aura which is haunting the rest of the Premier League.

Just hand him the Player of the Season award now. 

BRIGHTON

Key Talking Point

Since Graham Potter's arrival, the Seagulls have looked a completely different side compared to their struggling displays under Chris Hughton last season. His new system, playing a three-man backline and a more passing-based style of play has impressed many Premier League pundits, but all eyes were on his approach against the country's best team here.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Brighton boss did not compromise on his principles, and encouraged his players to continue to pass their way up the pitch, even against England's elite. Despite conceding very early, his team fought valiantly, and whilst rarely threatening, put in an admirable and encouraging performance.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ryan (6); Montoya (5), Webster (6), Dunk (5), Burn (6), Bernardo (5); Propper (6), Stephens (5), March (6), Trossard (7); Maupay (5)

Substitutes:  Murray (5), Connolly (5), Gross (5) 

STAR PLAYER - Leandro Trossard caused a number of problems for the City defence with some neat footwork and impressive attacking moves. The signing from Genk floated into dangerous positions and drove at the Premier League champions' backline, and looked a constant threat when in possession.

It was inevitable that the Belgian forward couldn't prevent a Brighton defeat, but his display will have given Seagulls boss Potter plenty of encouragement.


Looking Ahead 

City boss Guardiola will be pleased to go into the international break with three points, and his side travel to Carrow Road in a couple of weeks to take on newly-promoted Norwich City. 

Brighton approached this game as massive underdogs, and a defeat comes as no surprise to Potter's side. The Seagulls host Sean Dyche's Burnley in their next Premier League clash, as they look to add more points to the board.

