Out-of-favor Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic will spend the next four months on loan at Azerbaijani champions Qarabag.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined the Cherries from Chelsea in 2017 for an undisclosed fee having previously represented Portsmouth and Stoke City in the Premier League. He was a guaranteed starter in his first year at the Vitality Stadium, but was ousted from the team in January following a string of poor performances.

Begovic has made a total of 62 appearances for Bournemouth, all of which came in league action. He was an ever-present member of Eddie Howe's lineups during a solid debut campaign, though there were signs of what was to come as errors crept into his game.

The Cherries confirmed the shot-stopper's departure on their official website, with his final season at the club leaving supporters wondering how his form could tail off so quickly.

In several matches last term, Begovic was at fault for opposition goals, his coach eventually losing patience and bringing in the experienced Artur Boruc in his place.

Nevertheless, the 32-year-old has a Premier League winner's medal to cherish from his days at Stamford Bridge and can expect to collect further honours with Qarabag.

The latter have finished top of the pile in Azerbaijan in each of the last six years, whilst also lifting their domestic cup in three of the previous five.