Real Madrid will go all out in their attempts to sign France international Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

The 20-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best players in Europe, having already scored more than 100 career goals for club and country, being directly involved in 152 goals in just 184 senior appearances.

Serious talk over his next move has been limited as Mbappé is expected to set a new record fee, but Sport claim he's emerged as a cast iron target for Real Madrid next summer.

Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Pérez have prioritised his signature ahead of players like Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen, with Paris Saint-Germain already bracing themselves for another summer of hectic negotiations.

The Ligue 1 champions were looking to offload Neymar to Barcelona earlier this month but couldn't strike a deal, forcing the Brazil international to stay at Parc des Princes for at least another season.

Neymar's future could take a back seat next summer, however, with Sport adding that Paris Saint-Germain have already told Barcelona they expect Real Madrid to put all their efforts into signing Mbappé.

The World Cup winner only has a contract in the French capital until 2022 so Paris Saint-Germain could be pressured into selling next summer rather than risk losing him in a budget transfer 12 months later.

Neymar's deal also runs out in three years, but Paris Saint-Germain's relationship with Real Madrid, as well as Mbappé's lower commercial value worldwide, could see talks with Barcelona stonewalled altogether.