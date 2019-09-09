Dani Ceballos Opted Against Permanent Transfer Clause in Arsenal Loan Deal

By 90Min
September 09, 2019

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos asked Real Madrid not to sell him over the summer, prior to completing his loan move to north London.

The 23-year-old arrived in Madrid in 2017, but featured in just 12 La Liga games in his opening season under Zinedine Zidane, and was expected to leave the club last summer, only for his manager to depart instead.

David Ramos/GettyImages

However, with Zidane now back at the helm for his second spell in charge, Ceballos was told to find a new club. 

Marca claim that, having agreed a season-long loan deal with Madrid, Arsenal hoped to insert a clause in Ceballos' contract giving them the option to buy the midfielder permanently when his loan came to an end.

They were unable to get their way though as the player did not want to be sold.

Ceballos performed impressively during Spain's triumphant Under-21 European Championship campaign over the summer, which appeared to convince Real Madrid's board that selling him would be a mistake.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

He has also made a promising start to life in the Premier League, producing a particularly eye-catching display on his home debut against Burnley. Real Madrid are said to be keeping an eye on Ceballos' progression in England ahead of his return to the Spanish capital next year.

Ceballos is not the first player to have been initially dismissed by Zidane, as Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez were also expected to leave when the Frenchman returned. Yet both have forced their way back into Zidane's plans in the early stages of the season, signalling that Ceballos may still have a future with the Spanish giants himself if he can continue to shine for Arsenal this year.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message