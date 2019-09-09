Danny Rose Decries Transfer Talk After Testing Summer & Talks Up Friendly Rivalry With Ben Chilwell

Tottenham defender Danny Rose has hit back at critics who assumed his career in England was over, after a strong start to the campaign at both club and international level.

The left back was strongly linked with a departure from north London during the summer, with Spurs opting to exclude him from their pre-season tour of Asia in order to secure him a move.



Julian Finney/GettyImages

However, no such departure materialised and he has gone on to start all four of his side's opening 2019/20 Premier League fixtures, as well as England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria on Saturday.

And, speaking to the Mirror after this 4-0 victory, Rose was bullish about his doubters during the off-season, declaring: “I don’t need to prove myself to anybody. I have a manager at club level who knows me.

“You look at last season - I played in the quarter final of the Champions League, I played in the semi finals of Champions League, I played in the final.

“So I’ve got a manager there who believes in me. Then if you look at international level I’ve got a manager that whenever I’ve been available for selection I’ve been chosen.

“He fully believes in me and I’m very grateful. I don’t feel I’ve got anything to prove to anybody and I feel as if I’ve done enough over the years to prove my worth.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Wayne Rooney:

120 caps

53 goals



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane:

40 caps

25 goals



Let's all agree that Kane is going to smash Rooney's England goalscoring record... 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UBA9Ivtc4m — 90min (@90min_Football) September 8, 2019

“I obviously just want to repay everybody that’s shown faith in me and it’s been a great start to the campaign and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead."

Speaking on his mooted exit, Rose continued: “I guess I should be happy with maybe being up for sale and having started the first four games for Tottenham and the first England game of the campaign.

“It wasn’t tough, it is what it is.” he added. “Everything that was publicised in the summer was not entirely true and I think in the future I will have my say on everything that happened but I don’t want to focus on negativity at the minute.

“I can’t lie, I am very happy, but I just want to say that everything that was written in the summer wasn’t entirely true.”

As for his Three Lions future, and his rivalry with Ben Chilwell for a starting berth, the defender admitted: “I don’t know if I’m first choice. Me and Chilly have to do everything to help each other and help the team.

“If I play I don’t think it’s going to be a disadvantage and if Chilly plays it’s not going to be a disadvantage for the team. We both offer great qualities and I’m a massive fan of Chilly’s. I’ve got two of his shirts at my house and one hung up on my wall.

“I feel very lucky to be able to share this spot with him and be able to help him in any way. If I don’t play I’m going to be cheering him on and hopefully learn from what he can do.”