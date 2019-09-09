Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain on top of the game.
If you're not excited about FIFA 20 already, it's time to get excited because EA Sports have just revealed the ratings of the top 100 players in Ultimate Team.
The game is set to be released on Sept. 24, and fans are looking to get started on building their teams and preparing for the year ahead.
The undisputed best player on the game is Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who comes in at 94 overall. Cristiano Ronaldo of Piemonte Calcio (how Juventus is referred to in the game) comes in second at 93, while Neymar and Eden Hazard are just behind at 92 and 91 respectively.
There are also some all-important changes from FIFA 19. Starting with goalkeepers, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak takes the top spot with 91 overall, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Alisson just behind.
In defense, it's Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk who takes top spot. The Champions League winner is a huge 90 overall, which is one ahead of Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos. There are also some big additions to the list, with Andy Robertson and Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt both making the cut this year.
Midfield belongs to Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City maestro is 91 overall, meaning Luka Modric has to settle for second place.
Messi leads the way for the attackers, narrowly fending off Ronaldo and Neymar. However, one of the most intriguing cards there is Kylian Mbappe, who is now an 89-rated striker.
Goalkeepers
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|Jan Oblak
|Atletico Madrid
|GK
|91
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|GK
|90
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|GK
|89
|David de Gea
|Manchester United
|GK
|89
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|GK
|88
|Samir Handanovic
|Inter
|GK
|88
|Hugo Lloris
|Tottenham Hotspur
|GK
|88
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|GK
|88
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|GK
|88
|Keylor Navas
|Paris Saint-Germain
|GK
|87
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|GK
|86
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|AC Milan
|GK
|85
Defenders
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|CB
|90
|Sergio Ramos
|Real Madrid
|CB
|89
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|CB
|89
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Napoli
|CB
|89
|Gerard Pique
|Barcelona
|CB
|88
|Diego Godin
|Inter
|CB
|88
|Jordi Alba
|Barcelona
|LB
|87
|Mats Hummels
|Borussia Dortmund
|CB
|87
|Toby Alderweireld
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CB
|87
|Aymeric Laporte
|Manchester City
|CB
|87
|Thiago Silva
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CB
|87
|Jan Vertonghen
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CB
|87
|Joshua Kimmich
|Bayern Munich
|RB
|86
|Marquinhos
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CB
|86
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|CB
|86
|Milan Skriniar
|Inter
|CB
|86
|Samuel Umtiti
|Barcelona
|CB
|86
|Raphael Varane
|Real Madrid
|CB
|85
|Alex Sandro
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|LB
|85
|Niklas Sule
|Bayern Munich
|CB
|85
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|CB
|85
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|LB
|85
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|RB
|85
|David Alaba
|Bayern Munich
|LB
|85
|Marcelo
|Real Madrid
|LB
|85
|Kostas Manolas
|Napoli
|CB
|85
|Jose Gimenez
|Atletico Madrid
|CB
|85
Midfielders
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CAM
|91
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|CM
|90
|Sergio Busquets
|Barcelona
|CDM
|89
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|89
|Toni Kroos
|Real Madrid
|CM
|88
|Christian Eriksen
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CAM
|88
|Paul Pogba
|Manchester United
|CM
|88
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM
|88
|David Silva
|Manchester City
|CAM
|88
|Paulo Dybala
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|CAM
|88
|Fernandinho
|Manchester City
|CDM
|87
|Thiago
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|87
|Casemiro
|Real Madrid
|CDM
|87
|Miralem Pjanic
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|CM
|86
|Marco Verratti
|Paris Saint-Germain
|CM
|86
|Ivan Rakitic
|Barcelona
|CM
|86
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|CAM
|86
|Isco
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|86
|Dani Parejo
|Valencia
|CM
|86
|James Rodriguez
|Real Madrid
|CAM
|85
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|85
|Koke
|Atletico Madrid
|RM
|85
|Fabinho
|Liverpool
|CDM
|85
|Alejandro Gomez
|Atalanta
|CAM
|85
|Blaise Matuidi
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|CDM
|85
|Axel Witsel
|Borussia Dortmund
|CDM
|85
|Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
|Lazio
|CM
|85
|Rodri
|Manchester City
|CDM
|85
|Allan
|Napoli
|CM
|85
|Hakim Ziyech
|Ajax
|CAM
|85
|Bruno Fernandes
|Sporting CP
|CAM
|85
|Saul
|Atletico Madrid
|CM
|85
Forwards
|Player
|Club
|Position
|Rating
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|RW
|94
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)
|ST
|93
|Neymar
|Paris Saint-Germain
|LW
|92
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|LW
|91
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|90
|Kylian Mbappe
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|89
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|ST
|89
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|ST
|89
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|ST
|89
|Antoine Griezmann
|Barcelona
|CF
|89
|Luis Suarez
|Barcelona
|ST
|89
|Raheem Sterling
|Manchester City
|RW
|88
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|ST
|88
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|LW
|88
|Edinson Cavani
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|88
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|CF
|87
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|CF
|87
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|RW
|87
|Dries Mertens
|Napoli
|CF
|87
|Lorenzo Insigne
|Napoli
|CF
|87
|Leroy Sane
|Manchester City
|LW
|86
|Angel Di Maria
|Paris Saint-Germain
|RW
|86
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Arsenal
|ST
|86
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|CF
|86
|Philippe Coutinho
|Bayern Munich
|LW
|86
|Ciro Immobile
|Lazio
|ST
|86
|Romelu Lukaku
|Inter
|ST
|85
|Mauro Icardi
|Paris Saint-Germain
|ST
|85
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|LA Galaxy
|ST
|85