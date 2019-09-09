If you're not excited about FIFA 20 already, it's time to get excited because EA Sports have just revealed the ratings of the top 100 players in Ultimate Team.

The game is set to be released on Sept. 24, and fans are looking to get started on building their teams and preparing for the year ahead.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The undisputed best player on the game is Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who comes in at 94 overall. Cristiano Ronaldo of Piemonte Calcio (how Juventus is referred to in the game) comes in second at 93, while Neymar and Eden Hazard are just behind at 92 and 91 respectively.

There are also some all-important changes from FIFA 19. Starting with goalkeepers, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak takes the top spot with 91 overall, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Alisson just behind.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In defense, it's Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk who takes top spot. The Champions League winner is a huge 90 overall, which is one ahead of Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos. There are also some big additions to the list, with Andy Robertson and Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt both making the cut this year.

Midfield belongs to Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City maestro is 91 overall, meaning Luka Modric has to settle for second place.

Messi leads the way for the attackers, narrowly fending off Ronaldo and Neymar. However, one of the most intriguing cards there is Kylian Mbappe, who is now an 89-rated striker.

Goalkeepers

Player Club Position Rating Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK 91 Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona GK 90 Alisson Liverpool GK 89 David de Gea Manchester United GK 89 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 88 Samir Handanovic Inter GK 88 Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur GK 88 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich GK 88 Ederson Manchester City GK 88 Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain GK 87 Wojciech Szczesny Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) GK 86 Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan GK 85

Defenders

Player Club Position Rating Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 90 Sergio Ramos Real Madrid CB 89 Giorgio Chiellini Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CB 89 Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli CB 89 Gerard Pique Barcelona CB 88 Diego Godin Inter CB 88 Jordi Alba Barcelona LB 87 Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB 87 Toby Alderweireld Tottenham Hotspur CB 87 Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB 87 Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain CB 87 Jan Vertonghen Tottenham Hotspur CB 87 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich RB 86 Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain CB 86 Leonardo Bonucci Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CB 86 Milan Skriniar Inter CB 86 Samuel Umtiti Barcelona CB 86 Raphael Varane Real Madrid CB 85 Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) LB 85 Niklas Sule Bayern Munich CB 85 Matthijs de Ligt Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CB 85 Andy Robertson Liverpool LB 85 Dani Carvajal Real Madrid RB 85 David Alaba Bayern Munich LB 85 Marcelo Real Madrid LB 85 Kostas Manolas Napoli CB 85 Jose Gimenez Atletico Madrid CB 85

Midfielders

Player Club Position Rating Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CAM 91 Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 90 Sergio Busquets Barcelona CDM 89 N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM 89 Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM 88 Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur CAM 88 Paul Pogba Manchester United CM 88 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund CAM 88 David Silva Manchester City CAM 88 Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CAM 88 Fernandinho Manchester City CDM 87 Thiago Bayern Munich CM 87 Casemiro Real Madrid CDM 87 Miralem Pjanic Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CM 86 Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain CM 86 Ivan Rakitic Barcelona CM 86 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich CAM 86 Isco Real Madrid CAM 86 Dani Parejo Valencia CM 86 James Rodriguez Real Madrid CAM 85 Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM 85 Koke Atletico Madrid RM 85 Fabinho Liverpool CDM 85 Alejandro Gomez Atalanta CAM 85 Blaise Matuidi Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CDM 85 Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund CDM 85 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio CM 85 Rodri Manchester City CDM 85 Allan Napoli CM 85 Hakim Ziyech Ajax CAM 85 Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP CAM 85 Saul Atletico Madrid CM 85

Forwards