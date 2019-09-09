Messi, Ronaldo Lead Top 100 FUT Player Ratings in FIFA 20

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo remain on top of the game.

By 90Min
September 09, 2019

If you're not excited about FIFA 20 already, it's time to get excited because EA Sports have just revealed the ratings of the top 100 players in Ultimate Team.

The game is set to be released on Sept. 24, and fans are looking to get started on building their teams and preparing for the year ahead. 

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The undisputed best player on the game is Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who comes in at 94 overall. Cristiano Ronaldo of Piemonte Calcio (how Juventus is referred to in the game) comes in second at 93, while Neymar and Eden Hazard are just behind at 92 and 91 respectively.

There are also some all-important changes from FIFA 19. Starting with goalkeepers, Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak takes the top spot with 91 overall, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Alisson just behind.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

In defense, it's Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk who takes top spot. The Champions League winner is a huge 90 overall, which is one ahead of Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos. There are also some big additions to the list, with Andy Robertson and Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt both making the cut this year.

Midfield belongs to Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City maestro is 91 overall, meaning Luka Modric has to settle for second place.

Messi leads the way for the attackers, narrowly fending off Ronaldo and Neymar. However, one of the most intriguing cards there is Kylian Mbappe, who is now an 89-rated striker.

Goalkeepers

Player Club Position Rating
Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK 91
Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona GK 90
Alisson Liverpool GK 89
David de Gea Manchester United GK 89
Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 88
Samir Handanovic Inter GK 88
Hugo Lloris Tottenham Hotspur GK 88
Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich GK 88
Ederson Manchester City GK 88
Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain GK 87
Wojciech Szczesny Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) GK 86
Gianluigi Donnarumma AC Milan GK 85

Defenders

Player Club Position Rating
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 90
Sergio Ramos Real Madrid CB 89
Giorgio Chiellini Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CB 89
Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli CB 89
Gerard Pique Barcelona CB 88
Diego Godin Inter CB 88
Jordi Alba Barcelona LB 87
Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB 87
Toby Alderweireld Tottenham Hotspur CB 87
Aymeric Laporte Manchester City CB 87
Thiago Silva Paris Saint-Germain CB 87
Jan Vertonghen Tottenham Hotspur CB 87
Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich RB 86
Marquinhos Paris Saint-Germain CB 86
Leonardo Bonucci Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CB 86
Milan Skriniar Inter CB 86
Samuel Umtiti Barcelona CB 86
Raphael Varane Real Madrid CB 85
Alex Sandro Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) LB 85
Niklas Sule Bayern Munich CB 85
Matthijs de Ligt Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CB 85
Andy Robertson Liverpool LB 85
Dani Carvajal Real Madrid RB 85
David Alaba Bayern Munich LB 85
Marcelo Real Madrid LB 85
Kostas Manolas Napoli CB 85
Jose Gimenez Atletico Madrid CB 85

Midfielders

Player Club Position Rating
Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CAM 91
Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 90
Sergio Busquets Barcelona CDM 89
N'Golo Kante Chelsea CDM 89
Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM 88
Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur CAM 88
Paul Pogba Manchester United CM 88
Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund CAM 88
David Silva Manchester City CAM 88
Paulo Dybala Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CAM 88
Fernandinho Manchester City CDM 87
Thiago Bayern Munich CM 87
Casemiro Real Madrid CDM 87
Miralem Pjanic Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CM 86
Marco Verratti Paris Saint-Germain CM 86
Ivan Rakitic Barcelona CM 86
Thomas Muller Bayern Munich CAM 86
Isco Real Madrid CAM 86
Dani Parejo Valencia CM 86
James Rodriguez Real Madrid CAM 85
Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM 85
Koke Atletico Madrid RM 85
Fabinho Liverpool CDM 85
Alejandro Gomez Atalanta CAM 85
Blaise Matuidi Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) CDM 85
Axel Witsel Borussia Dortmund CDM 85
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Lazio CM 85
Rodri Manchester City CDM 85
Allan Napoli CM 85
Hakim Ziyech Ajax CAM 85
Bruno Fernandes Sporting CP CAM 85
Saul Atletico Madrid CM 85

Forwards

Player Club Position Rating
Lionel Messi Barcelona RW 94
Cristiano Ronaldo Piemonte Calcio (Juventus) ST 93
Neymar Paris Saint-Germain LW 92
Eden Hazard Real Madrid LW 91
Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 90
Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain ST 89
Sergio Aguero Manchester City ST 89
Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich ST 89
Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur ST 89
Antoine Griezmann Barcelona CF 89
Luis Suarez Barcelona ST 89
Raheem Sterling Manchester City RW 88
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal ST 88
Sadio Mane Liverpool LW 88
Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain ST 88
Karim Benzema Real Madrid CF 87
Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur CF 87
Bernardo Silva Manchester City RW 87
Dries Mertens Napoli CF 87
Lorenzo Insigne Napoli CF 87
Leroy Sane Manchester City LW 86
Angel Di Maria Paris Saint-Germain RW 86
Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal ST 86
Roberto Firmino Liverpool CF 86
Philippe Coutinho Bayern Munich LW 86
Ciro Immobile Lazio ST 86
Romelu Lukaku Inter ST 85
Mauro Icardi Paris Saint-Germain ST 85
Zlatan Ibrahimovic LA Galaxy ST 85

