Huddersfield Town Appoint Lincoln Boss Danny Cowley as New Manager

Huddersfield Town have officially appointed Danny Cowley as their new manager, relieving interim boss Mark Hudson following the sacking of Jan Siewert in August.

Cowley joins the Terriers from Lincoln City, having made his name by guiding the Imps to two promotions from non-league to League One in the space of just three years. The 40-year-old will be joined at Huddersfield by older brother Nicky as assistant manager.

✅ #htafc are delighted to confirm the appointment of Danny Cowley as the Club’s new Manager!



Danny will be joined at Town by his brother and Assistant Manager Nicky. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 9, 2019

Huddersfield have confirmed that compensation has been agreed with Lincoln and both men will immediately begin their work in West Yorkshire by preparing for the Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday following the international break.

Cowley and his brother were identified as Huddersfield’s number one target by chairman Phil Hodgkinson and head of football operations David Webb, and the club refused to take ‘no’ for an answer after initially being met with rejection.

“Our research, due diligence and work resulted in a shortlist of four candidates, and Danny Cowley was number one,” Hodgkinson told HTAFC.com.

“His track record is there for all to see – he has led his previous teams to five promotions and several cup successes – and our character references revealed a man who is one of the most detailed managers around; meticulous in his preparation, and highly regarded by his peers.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“Having approached Lincoln City and gained permission to speak to the Cowleys, they initially decided they wanted to continue the superb job they had done at that club and turned down the opportunity to discuss our job.

“At that stage we could have easily pursued one of the other options we had identified – all of which are fine managers – but David and I felt it was important to try and persuade them to talk to us. We firmly believed that they were the best men to take us forward, and we didn’t want to give up on them.”

After six games of the Championship season, Huddersfield sit 23rd and are the only club other than bottom place Stoke yet to win a game. The Terriers have only won one league games since the start of December 2018, against Wolves in the Premier League in February.