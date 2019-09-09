Huddersfield Town Appoint Lincoln Boss Danny Cowley as New Manager

By 90Min
September 09, 2019

Huddersfield Town have officially appointed Danny Cowley as their new manager, relieving interim boss Mark Hudson following the sacking of Jan Siewert in August.

Cowley joins the Terriers from Lincoln City, having made his name by guiding the Imps to two promotions from non-league to League One in the space of just three years. The 40-year-old will be joined at Huddersfield by older brother Nicky as assistant manager.

Huddersfield have confirmed that compensation has been agreed with Lincoln and both men will immediately begin their work in West Yorkshire by preparing for the Championship clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday following the international break.

Cowley and his brother were identified as Huddersfield’s number one target by chairman Phil Hodgkinson and head of football operations David Webb, and the club refused to take ‘no’ for an answer after initially being met with rejection.

“Our research, due diligence and work resulted in a shortlist of four candidates, and Danny Cowley was number one,” Hodgkinson told HTAFC.com.

“His track record is there for all to see – he has led his previous teams to five promotions and several cup successes – and our character references revealed a man who is one of the most detailed managers around; meticulous in his preparation, and highly regarded by his peers.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“Having approached Lincoln City and gained permission to speak to the Cowleys, they initially decided they wanted to continue the superb job they had done at that club and turned down the opportunity to discuss our job.

“At that stage we could have easily pursued one of the other options we had identified – all of which are fine managers – but David and I felt it was important to try and persuade them to talk to us. We firmly believed that they were the best men to take us forward, and we didn’t want to give up on them.”

After six games of the Championship season, Huddersfield sit 23rd and are the only club other than bottom place Stoke yet to win a game. The Terriers have only won one league games since the start of December 2018, against Wolves in the Premier League in February.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message