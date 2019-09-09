Jetro Willems Provides Fitness Update Ahead of Newcastle's Clash With Liverpool on Saturday

Newcastle defender Jetro Willems has provided an update on his fitness ahead of the club's upcoming clash against Liverpool on Saturday, revealing he has trained normally over the past few days.

Willems was brought in during the summer on a season-long loan from German side Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Magpies having the option to buy the player at the end of the deal.

And following a recent injury to first choice left-sided player Matt Ritchie, Willems will now have the opportunity to impress after overcoming his recent injury troubles.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Ritchie was ruled out for around two months after sustaining an ankle injury in the Carabao Cup clash with Leicester. As a result, Steve Bruce turned to the Dutchman for the team's most recent match against Watford, with the 25-year-old putting in an accomplished performance.

The former PSV Eindhoven man has revealed he has overcome his hamstring troubles and is now looking to kick on and make a real impression. As quoted by the Chronicle Live, he said: "Everything is OK. I have trained normally so everything is OK.

"I can play anywhere down the left-hand side...now Matt Ritchie is injured so I can show that I can play there."

Elsewhere, Willems opened up on his hectic schedule, but has insisted that the international break has helped him to settle. He revealed: "Personally, it has been a great time to get some rest...it has been chaotic for me."

The player also admitted there were some shaky moments in Newcastle's opening matches, but claimed that performances have improved in what has been a stronger than expected start for the club.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

He added: "Against Arsenal there was a mistake for the goal, but Norwich we made mistakes as a team.

"But against Tottenham, Leicester and Watford we have shown we had great opportunities to show something good."