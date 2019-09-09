Kosovo Manager Warns England About 'Crazy' Tactics During Bizarre Press Conference

By 90Min
September 09, 2019

In an absurd pre-match press conference, Kosovo coach Bernard Challandes issued a very loud warning to England about the kind of game they will have on their hands this Tuesday.

Catching reporters by surprise, the 68-year-old shouted that the Three Lions should be wary of his side's style-of-play during the encounter. The Kosovans are second in Group A as they chase a maiden European Championship finals appearances, with Gareth Southgate's men top having played one fewer than Tuesday's opponents.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Harry Kane grabbed a treble as England beat Bulgaria 4-0 on Saturday, Raheem Sterling netting the other goal to help wrap up a third consecutive win in the pools. Meanwhile, Kosovo took their tally to eight points with a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic.

Speaking about his team's approach to the midweek clash, Challandes exclaimed (as quoted by Sky Sports): "It's tactical pressing. In a crazy game, it's go, return, go, go, go, go, go! Perhaps they lose the ball and we score, because gegenpressing is not only defence, it's preparation for a goal for us. It's, for me, crazy pressing."

England certainly have reason to respect their opponents, regardless of the fact they are ranked 120th in the world.

Since Challandes' appointment in March 2018, Kosovo have won nine and drawn five of their 14 fixtures, including a stalemate with 13th-ranked Denmark. Prior to his arrival, the Baltic nation had lost nine games in a row, with a 6-0 thrashing at home to Croatia demonstrating how far they have come under the Swiss.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message