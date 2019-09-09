Kosovo Manager Warns England About 'Crazy' Tactics During Bizarre Press Conference

In an absurd pre-match press conference, Kosovo coach Bernard Challandes issued a very loud warning to England about the kind of game they will have on their hands this Tuesday.

Catching reporters by surprise, the 68-year-old shouted that the Three Lions should be wary of his side's style-of-play during the encounter. The Kosovans are second in Group A as they chase a maiden European Championship finals appearances, with Gareth Southgate's men top having played one fewer than Tuesday's opponents.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Harry Kane grabbed a treble as England beat Bulgaria 4-0 on Saturday, Raheem Sterling netting the other goal to help wrap up a third consecutive win in the pools. Meanwhile, Kosovo took their tally to eight points with a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic.

Speaking about his team's approach to the midweek clash, Challandes exclaimed (as quoted by Sky Sports): "It's tactical pressing. In a crazy game, it's go, return, go, go, go, go, go! Perhaps they lose the ball and we score, because gegenpressing is not only defence, it's preparation for a goal for us. It's, for me, crazy pressing."

England certainly have reason to respect their opponents, regardless of the fact they are ranked 120th in the world.

Kosovo play England on Tuesday...



Fair to say Kosovo's manager Bernard Challandes is a bit of a character.pic.twitter.com/0rN1FpnLf3 — 32Red (@32Red) September 9, 2019

Since Challandes' appointment in March 2018, Kosovo have won nine and drawn five of their 14 fixtures, including a stalemate with 13th-ranked Denmark. Prior to his arrival, the Baltic nation had lost nine games in a row, with a 6-0 thrashing at home to Croatia demonstrating how far they have come under the Swiss.