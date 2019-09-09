Luka Jovic Aggravates Injury on International Duty & Will Be Sidelined for Upcoming Game

The Serbian Football Federation have confirmed Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has aggravated an injury and will not take part in Tuesday's meeting with Luxembourg.

The 21-year-old picked up an ankle injury during pre-season, but recovered to feature in all three of Real's La Liga matches so far, even starting in the 2-2 draw with Villarreal last time out.

He was an 87th-minute substitute in Serbia's 4-2 loss to Portugal, but the Serbian federation took to their official website to reveal the brief cameo was enough for Jovic to aggravate the injury, so he will miss the Luxembourg game.

There is no mention of what injury Jovic is suffering from, but Serbia did state that the striker was already carrying the injury when he joined up with the rest of his teammates for international duty.

He is now a huge doubt for Real's upcoming meeting with Levante on Saturday, meaning his wait for his first goal for Los Blancos could go on for at least another week.

Jovic started alongside Karim Benzema against Villarreal but struggled to impress, although he did play a huge part in creating one of Gareth Bale's goals with an impressive back-heel pass.

Manager Zinedine Zidane may now be forced to revert to a formation with just one striker, although there are fears that he may not even have enough senior players for that. Real are without Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez, Isco and Brahim Diaz, who are all suffering with various injuries.

To make matters worse, Bale will be suspended after being shown a red card against Valencia so, as it stands, Zidane can call upon Benzema, Mariano, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

It is certainly not the news Zidane will have wanted to hear. The Frenchman is desperately looking for a way to steer Real out of their current slump, having seen his side pick up five points from their opening three games.

They are already four points behind rivals Atletico Madrid, and fans are eager to close that gap as soon as possible.