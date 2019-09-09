Mason Mount Admits Nerves Ahead of Full England Debut Against Bulgaria

By 90Min
September 09, 2019

Mason Mount has admitted to being nervous ahead of his full England debut on Saturday evening, pulling on the Three Lions shirt to take part in a 4-0 win over Bulgaria.

The 20-year-old only made his England Under-21 debut a year ago, but his impressive form for Chelsea – which saw him nominated for the August Premier League Player of the Month award – meant he was selected by Gareth Southgate for the senior side for the first time this month.

Mount was energetic and lively during his Wembley cameo and the former Derby loanee has insisted he's now determined to build on his good start and get more opportunities for England.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Quoted by the Daily Mail, Mount said: “'It was unbelievable, something you dream about as a kid. There were not many people there for that Under-21 game and it was like playing on a school pitch. But it went well, and everything has gone so quickly. I have just tried to learn everything I can.

“You get a little bit nervous every time you get asked to step up. But when I am on the pitch, the nerves go away and you focus on the game, trying to have an impact. Every time there is a target and a goal, I try to push and reach that goal.”

Mount hailed head coach Gareth Southgate's commitment to bringing a number of young players into the England setup, insisting that the likes of himself, Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho could push each other to new heights. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

“If you look at our squad," he said, "it's young - one that wants to learn and wants to win. If you are playing well, you are going to get a chance. When you do, you have to take it. But you have to earn it. This was a massive moment for me. I want more opportunities.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message