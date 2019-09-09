TV Money: Liverpool Come Out on Top as European Clubs Ranked by Television Revenue in 2018/19

Liverpool were Europe's highest earners in terms of television revenue during the 2018/19 season, with only two non-English clubs making the top 20.

The Reds pocketed £152m from TV deals as they claimed a sixth European Cup, whilst Premier League champions Manchester City are just one place and £1m behind in the rankings. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Arsenal complete filling third place to sixth, respectively.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Barcelona claim seventh position after raking in £130m last term, with fellow Spaniards Real Madrid three below after Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Research from Swiss Ramble shows a clear domination of the TV revenue market by Premier League teams, England's power meaning no sides from Italy or Germany make the list.

Even Cardiff City - who were relegated to the Championship in May - are above European heavyweights like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Atletico Madrid as a result of the Premier League's incredible TV deal money and its equal distribution.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Bluebirds are 20th in the rankings, with Fulham and Huddersfield Town the only clubs from last year's Premier League to make less from television revenue than the Welsh outfit.





Here is the complete list of clubs in the top 20:

Club Earnings Liverpool £152m Manchester City £151m Chelsea £146m Tottenham Hotspur £145m Manchester United £143m Arsenal £142m Barcelona £130m Everton £129m Wolverhampton Wanderers £127m Real Madrid £125m Leicester City £123m West Ham United £123m Newcastle United £120m Crystal Palace £114m Watford £114m Bournemouth £108m Burnley £107m Brighton £106m Southampton £104m Cardiff City £103m