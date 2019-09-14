Barcelona 5-2 Valencia: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Brilliant Ansu Fati Puts on a Show

Barcelona thumped a rather tepid Valencia side 5-2 to get their second win of the season, and pile more misery on a struggling team in the midst of a managerial crisis.

A Lionel Messi-less Barca certainly didn't look like they were missing him, with two goals inside the first 10 minutes, which was a major hammer blow to Valencia.

16-year-old Ansu Fati emphatically side-footed home the first goal from a Frenkie de Jong cross, and the youngster returned the favour for the Dutchman with a brilliant assist four minutes later.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Valencia hit back soon after, with Kevin Gameiro poking home after a VAR check.

However, Gerard Pique restored Barca's two goal cushion in the second half after former Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen fumbled Antoine Griezmann's shot.

Luis Suarez was soon after subbed on for the brilliant Fati, and scored with practically his first touch - a fantastic finessed finish into the near post. He then doubled his goal tally with around five minutes left with a near post strike that, in truth, Cillessen should probably have done better with again.

Suarez dedicates his goal to Luis Enrique’s daughter, Xana.



Powerful gesture somewhat lost in the moment. pic.twitter.com/SaD7I8TV4l — totalBarça (@totalBarca) September 14, 2019

In the dying embers of the game, substitute Maxi Gomez managed to score his first goal for the club and, although it was simply just a consolation, it may give the forward some confidence going into a crucial couple of games for Valencia.

Without Messi, Barca have now shown in consecutive game weeks that they can cope without him in these games, while Valencia know that despite being outclassed by a brilliant Barcelona, they were no where near good enough, and have some serious thinking to do.

BARCELONA



Key Talking Point

Much of the talk before the game was about wonder kid Ansu Fati; and boy did he deliver. The winger scored in Barca's last game, and today he upped the ante.

He was electric, constantly causing problems for Valencia, and even managed to grab a goal and assist.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

He looks the real deal, and if he continues to perform this way, then Barcelona have something seriously special.

Lionel Messi who?

Player Ratings





Starting XI: ter Stegen (6); Semedo (5), Pique (7), Lenglet (6), Alba (6); Arthur (7), Busquets (7), de Jong (8); Perez (6), Griezmann (8); Fati (9*)

Subs: Suarez (8), Rakitic (6), Vidal (6)

STAR MAN





Yup. You guessed it. Ansu Fati. This felt like a huge game for the youngster, as he seemingly announced himself to the world.

I've already heaped enough praise on Fati. It's early days of course, and he needs to follow up this exhilarating performance to prove he's not just a one game wonder.

1 - Ansu Fati (16 years and 318 days) has become the youngest player to both score and assist in a LaLiga game in the 21st century. Diamond. pic.twitter.com/jk2zA8ddbZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 14, 2019

Ansu Fati has a Goal & Assist in few minutes against Valencia while Lingard has no goal and assist in 2019. Ansu is 16 & Lingard is a 27 year old young sensation with World Class Potential. — King N●-N● 🌟 (@Zaddy_nomso) September 14, 2019





VALENCIA

Key Talking Point