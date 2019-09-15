Lionel Messi Returns to Barcelona Training

Barcelona has been handed a huge boost ahead of its Champions League opener with Borussia Dortmund, after Lionel Mess returned to full training.

By 90Min
September 15, 2019

Barcelona has been handed a huge boost ahead of its Champions League opener with Borussia Dortmund, after Lionel Mess returned to full training.

Messi suffered a calf injury during his first pre-season training session back with La Blaugrana this summer, and is yet to make an appearance for the Catalan giants this season. 

Messi's return date from injury was initially unknown, but a source at ESPN revealed that the Argentine forward is already back to full fitness - before the club released pictures of him on Twitter training with his Barcelona teammates. 

It was also reported that the 32-year-old was involved in a mini-game during Friday's practice, as he attempts to regain match fitness ahead of this week's Champions League clash with Dortmund

Barça coach Ernesto Valverde has warned, though, that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will not be hurried back into the starting lineup, so there are no guarantees that he will feature against the Bundesliga giants.

Instead, Messi could feature in his side's upcoming La Liga clash with Granada on Saturday - where he'll be looking to get Barcelona's league campaign back on a steady track after an indifferent opening to the season.

Barça has already slipped to defeat against Athletic Club on the opening day, and also dropped points away at Osasuna.

Los Cules bounced back from that disappointment ,however, by thrashing Valencia 5-2 on Saturday evening at Camp Nou - Luis Suarez bagging a brace, alongside goals from Arthur, Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Pique.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message