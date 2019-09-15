Barcelona has been handed a huge boost ahead of its Champions League opener with Borussia Dortmund, after Lionel Mess returned to full training.

Messi suffered a calf injury during his first pre-season training session back with La Blaugrana this summer, and is yet to make an appearance for the Catalan giants this season.

Messi's return date from injury was initially unknown, but a source at ESPN revealed that the Argentine forward is already back to full fitness - before the club released pictures of him on Twitter training with his Barcelona teammates.

It was also reported that the 32-year-old was involved in a mini-game during Friday's practice, as he attempts to regain match fitness ahead of this week's Champions League clash with Dortmund.

Barça coach Ernesto Valverde has warned, though, that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will not be hurried back into the starting lineup, so there are no guarantees that he will feature against the Bundesliga giants.

Instead, Messi could feature in his side's upcoming La Liga clash with Granada on Saturday - where he'll be looking to get Barcelona's league campaign back on a steady track after an indifferent opening to the season.

Leo Messi entrena con el grupo y O. Dembélé hace parte de la sesión con el equipo 😀🙌 pic.twitter.com/t0NmeGk43N — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 15, 2019

Barça has already slipped to defeat against Athletic Club on the opening day, and also dropped points away at Osasuna.

Los Cules bounced back from that disappointment ,however, by thrashing Valencia 5-2 on Saturday evening at Camp Nou - Luis Suarez bagging a brace, alongside goals from Arthur, Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Pique.