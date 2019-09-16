Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Teams Play Out Bore Draw

By 90Min
September 16, 2019

Aston Villa and West Ham played out an extremely dull affair on Monday night, with both teams lacking any sort of quality in the final third.

West Ham were the better team for much of the first half but struggled for cutting edge. This was illustrated by the fact that Villa had the best chance of the half, with striker Wesley heading over with an effort he probably should have scored.

Villa will argue that Mark Noble should have been sent off for the Hammers, after clearly diving whilst on a yellow card. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

There was also an incredible VAR delay when teammates Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi locked horns when Mings believed the winger wasn't tracking back, resulting in the Dutchman directing a headbutt towards the centre back.

The second half had very little talking points - until the 67th minute. Arthur Masuaku was sent off for a second yellow card which looked like a poor decision from Mike Dean. This failed to change the game though, as both teams struggled for any fluidity.

Then with five minutes left and the game finally starting to come alive, Jack Grealish had a terrific chance to win the game but scuffed his shot as the game tapered out to a 0-0 draw.

ASTON VILLA


Key Talking Point


Aston Villa were returning to the scene of their only win of the season, looking for another three points as they were hovering around the relegation zone.

It is clear to see that Villa are a much stronger proposition at home, and if they are to stay up, the home fans are going to be pivotal in it.

Mark Noble,Michael Dean,Arthur Masuaku

The atmosphere at Villa Park was good throughout, and the players will need more of that support to stay up.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Heaton (6); Guilbert (7), Engels (6), Mings (7), Taylor (6); Grealish (6), McGinn (8*), Nakamba (6); Jota (6), Wesley (5); El-Ghazi (5)

Subs: Elmohamady (6), Luiz (6), Davis (N/A)

STAR MAN


It has to be that man John McGinn again. He is an absolute machine. One minute he's in the box taking shots at goal, the next you see him steaming back to get the ball.

He has adapted to the Premier League brilliantly and become a quality central midfielder. Villa are lucky to have them.


WEST HAM

Key Talking Point


Before the game, the Hammers had a chance to jump to third and based on their recent form, they were probably confident of the win.

Ryan Fredericks,Neil Taylor

However, their much talked about front four failed to click, and as a result, they were terrible in the final third, resulting in Sebastien Haller being starved of service.

Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping this is simply a one off performance. 

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Fabianski (8*); Fredericks (6), Diop (6), Ogbonna (6), Masuaku (4); Noble (5), Rice (7); Yarmolenko (5), Lanzini (7), Anderson (6); Haller (6)


Subs: Fornals (7), Zabaleta (6), Balbuena (N/A)

STAR MAN

The fact that Lukasz Fabianski was the star man for West Ham, pretty much summed up the way the match went.

There was really little to talk about in this tepid game, but Fabianski was solid in goal, making some good saves and being a real presence in the box. He showed why he is now one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Looking Ahead


Both teams will be looking to put their torrid performances behind them, with tough fixtures next weekend for both sides.

West Ham host Manchester United, knowing they will have to be 100% better to get the win - against a team that are most definitely beatable.

FBL-ENG-PR-ASTON VILLA-WEST HAM

Aston Villa go the Emirates in a game where they will have their back to the wall for the majority of the game. In fact, this fixture may suit them more, as seen by their impressive display at Spurs.

But major improvement is needed, otherwise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be having another field day.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message