Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Teams Play Out Bore Draw

Aston Villa and West Ham played out an extremely dull affair on Monday night, with both teams lacking any sort of quality in the final third.

West Ham were the better team for much of the first half but struggled for cutting edge. This was illustrated by the fact that Villa had the best chance of the half, with striker Wesley heading over with an effort he probably should have scored.

Villa will argue that Mark Noble should have been sent off for the Hammers, after clearly diving whilst on a yellow card.

There was also an incredible VAR delay when teammates Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi locked horns when Mings believed the winger wasn't tracking back, resulting in the Dutchman directing a headbutt towards the centre back.

The second half had very little talking points - until the 67th minute. Arthur Masuaku was sent off for a second yellow card which looked like a poor decision from Mike Dean. This failed to change the game though, as both teams struggled for any fluidity.

Then with five minutes left and the game finally starting to come alive, Jack Grealish had a terrific chance to win the game but scuffed his shot as the game tapered out to a 0-0 draw.

ASTON VILLA





Key Talking Point





Aston Villa were returning to the scene of their only win of the season, looking for another three points as they were hovering around the relegation zone. It is clear to see that Villa are a much stronger proposition at home, and if they are to stay up, the home fans are going to be pivotal in it. The atmosphere at Villa Park was good throughout, and the players will need more of that support to stay up. Player Ratings

Starting XI: Heaton (6); Guilbert (7), Engels (6), Mings (7), Taylor (6); Grealish (6), McGinn (8*), Nakamba (6); Jota (6), Wesley (5); El-Ghazi (5) Subs: Elmohamady (6), Luiz (6), Davis (N/A) STAR MAN

It has to be that man John McGinn again. He is an absolute machine. One minute he's in the box taking shots at goal, the next you see him steaming back to get the ball. He has adapted to the Premier League brilliantly and become a quality central midfielder. Villa are lucky to have them. Would love United to sign McGinn! Better than everything we've got apart from Pogba — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) September 16, 2019 If John Mcginn was a Brazilian named Mcginho he’d be at Real Madrid right now, cracking player — ⚜️ (@TheImmortalKop) September 16, 2019 John mcginn is easily our best player #AVFC — Mcguinness 女 (@Mcguinness_) September 16, 2019

WEST HAM Key Talking Point





Before the game, the Hammers had a chance to jump to third and based on their recent form, they were probably confident of the win. However, their much talked about front four failed to click, and as a result, they were terrible in the final third, resulting in Sebastien Haller being starved of service. Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping this is simply a one off performance. Player Ratings Starting XI: Fabianski (8*); Fredericks (6), Diop (6), Ogbonna (6), Masuaku (4); Noble (5), Rice (7); Yarmolenko (5), Lanzini (7), Anderson (6); Haller (6)

Subs: Fornals (7), Zabaleta (6), Balbuena (N/A) STAR MAN The fact that Lukasz Fabianski was the star man for West Ham, pretty much summed up the way the match went. There was really little to talk about in this tepid game, but Fabianski was solid in goal, making some good saves and being a real presence in the box. He showed why he is now one of the best goalkeepers in the league. Fabianski is the best keeper in the league, don’t care what anyone says — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) September 16, 2019 Fabianski is actually good — - (@GabrielS11i) September 16, 2019 Fabianski the goat — Harry Wilkins (@HammersHype) September 16, 2019 Looking Ahead



