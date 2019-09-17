Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Ter Stegen Penalty Heroics Deny Hosts

Barcelona held on for a draw on the opening day of the Champions League group stages against Borussia Dortmund thanks to some heroics from their goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen.
It was the hosts who carved out the first chance of the game but Marco Reus couldn't find a way past his compatriot ter Stegen on his weaker left foot, while Jadon Sancho fired the ball over the bar with an effort from the edge of the box just before half-time.
Luis Suárez created Barcelona's first real opportunity of the match but was denied at the near post by Roman Bürki, but the visitors handed Borussia Dortmund the chance to take the lead when Nélson Semedo fouled Sancho in the penalty area.
Reus stepped up to test himself against ter Stegen and once again it was Barcelona's goalkeeper who came out on top, keeping out Dortmund's captain with a powerful left hand while also collecting the rebound.
Substitute Julian Brandt came as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock when his long-range effort rattled the crossbar, but neither side could find a winning goal before the full-time whistle was blown.
Borussia Dortmund
Key Talking Point
Borussia Dortmund might be used to having the majority of the ball in the Bundesliga, but Lucien Favre's side wisely didn't try to match Barcelona at their own game on Tuesday.
The Black and Yellows looked to stay compact and frustrate the visitors when Barça were in possession, something made possible by Mats Hummels, but it was how Borussia Dortmund transitioned from attack into defence which was their biggest threat throughout the match.
With Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard supporting Paco Alcácer, Dortmund's quick one-touch passing worked wonders by exploiting areas of the pitch that were open after long spells of possession for Barcelona.
Even when Barça were able to hold onto the ball for long periods of time, the visitors were being forced to work a lot more than they're used to in La Liga due to Borussia Dortmund's pressing, something which made midfield maestro Arthur visibly tired even before the break.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Burki (6); Hakimi (7), Akanji (7), Hummels (9*), Guerreiro (6); Witsel (8), Delaney (6), Reus (7); Sancho (8), Hazard (7), Alcacer (6).
Substitutes: Brandt (6), Bruun Larsen (6), NAME (6).
Star Man
If anyone was still unsure about Borussia Dortmund's decision to re-sign Mats Hummels from Bayern Munich during the summer, then his performance against Barcelona did more than enough to leave no one sitting on the fence.
Mats Hummels, still class — Ant (@Ant_MUFC) September 17, 2019
Man of the Match after 1st half: @matshummels. @DFB_Team_EN, take note... #BVBBarca https://t.co/GUR45sLBYI— Dennis Horn (@dhornme) September 17, 2019
This might be the best 30-minute spell I've ever seen from Mats Hummels. He's been a colossus for Borussia Dortmund so far. #BVBFCB— Ben • Carter (@ben_crtr) September 17, 2019
Mats Hummels MOTM so far, absolutely outstanding.— James (@_JamesVickers) September 17, 2019
This Mats Hummels is labelled worse than Jonathan Tah, Matthias Ginter or Niklas Stark by national coach Jogi Löw by the way.— Complaxes (@Complaxes) September 17, 2019
The 30-year-old didn't put a foot wrong in the first-half, breaking up attacks with perfectly timed tackles and turning over possession with smart interceptions, something which then allowed him to showcase his fantastic ability on the ball.
Dortmund's attacking players proved once again that they've got what it takes to go toe to toe with European football's best, but Hummels' performance highlighted the club's one biggest improvement from last season.
Barcelona
Key Talking Point
Despite growing as the match went on, Barcelona didn't have their first clear chance of the match until after half-time, while their hosts had already created a number of opportunities and even won themselves a penalty.
It was clear that Borussia Dortmund had the wind in their sails and although Lionel Messi's introduction for the first time this season helped to bring a touch more balance to the game, it was at the other end of the pitch where Barcelona's real superstar was on Tuesday.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Ter Stegen (8*); Semedo (6), Pique (7), Lenglet (6), Alba (6); Arthur (7), Busquets (7), de Jong (7); Fati (7), Suarez (6), Griezmann (7).
Substitutes: Roberto (6), Messi (7), Rakitic (6).
Star Man
For all of Barcelona's match-winning players, it was actually Marc-André ter Stegen who stepped up to be counted for at the Westfalenstadion.
A strong first-half performance saw the best chances of the game thwarted, but the Germany international saved his best moment(s) for after the break, keeping Marco Reus out from the penalty spot before denying Dortmund's came a few more times as the game went on.
Ter Stegen. What a goalkeeper.— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) September 17, 2019
we all know you’re better than Neuer that was uncalled for ter Stegen— Daniel Farke fan account (@FearTheKirch) September 17, 2019
How was Ter Stegen that nonchalant on the second save after saving the penalty like he was picking groceries at the store and not plucking the ball just metres from the line?— Roy (@Roygista) September 17, 2019
TER STEGEN MAN OF THE MATCH— Shaun (@FCBShaun) September 17, 2019
Ter Stegen saving Barcelona's ass again? Not surprised.— Tapan (@_RMTAP) September 17, 2019
Looking Ahead
Borussia Dortmund should have the edge when Bundesliga football returns this weekend with an extra 48 hours rest compared to Eintracht Frankfurt, who face Arsenal on Thursday.
Barcelona should find things a little more straight forward on Saturday, however, as they face Granada at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes.