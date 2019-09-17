Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Ter Stegen Penalty Heroics Deny Hosts

Barcelona held on for a draw on the opening day of the Champions League group stages against Borussia Dortmund thanks to some heroics from their goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen.

It was the hosts who carved out the first chance of the game but Marco Reus couldn't find a way past his compatriot ter Stegen on his weaker left foot, while Jadon Sancho fired the ball over the bar with an effort from the edge of the box just before half-time.

Luis Suárez created Barcelona's first real opportunity of the match but was denied at the near post by Roman Bürki, but the visitors handed Borussia Dortmund the chance to take the lead when Nélson Semedo fouled Sancho in the penalty area.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

Reus stepped up to test himself against ter Stegen and once again it was Barcelona's goalkeeper who came out on top, keeping out Dortmund's captain with a powerful left hand while also collecting the rebound.

Substitute Julian Brandt came as close as anyone to breaking the deadlock when his long-range effort rattled the crossbar, but neither side could find a winning goal before the full-time whistle was blown.

Borussia Dortmund

Key Talking Point

Borussia Dortmund might be used to having the majority of the ball in the Bundesliga, but Lucien Favre's side wisely didn't try to match Barcelona at their own game on Tuesday.



The Black and Yellows looked to stay compact and frustrate the visitors when Barça were in possession, something made possible by Mats Hummels, but it was how Borussia Dortmund transitioned from attack into defence which was their biggest threat throughout the match. With Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and Thorgan Hazard supporting Paco Alcácer, Dortmund's quick one-touch passing worked wonders by exploiting areas of the pitch that were open after long spells of possession for Barcelona. Even when Barça were able to hold onto the ball for long periods of time, the visitors were being forced to work a lot more than they're used to in La Liga due to Borussia Dortmund's pressing, something which made midfield maestro Arthur visibly tired even before the break.