MLS Set to Expand to 29 Teams With Sacramento Close to Securing Franchise for 2022

The Major League Soccer expansion plans continue to roll on, with the league in 'advanced discussions' with Sacramento regarding the foundation of a franchise for 2022.

Fresh from awarding a team to the city of St Louis, Missouri, MLS are now closing in on agreeing terms with Sacramento and adding a fourth team to the state of California.



Some reports had claimed that the deal had already been completed, however in an official statement to CBS Sports, Dan Courtemanche, the executive vice president of communications, explained: "We remain in advanced discussions with Ron Burkle and Matt Alvarez regarding a team for Sacramento, and we will share more details at the appropriate time."

If the deal is completed, the Sacramento outfit would become the 29th franchise in MLS, making the league just one side away from reaching their goal of 30 teams, which was announced back in April by commissioner Don Garber.

The city council has already approved terms over the construction of a new 22,000-seat stadium, while the existence of USL side the Sacramento Republic, as well as the money of billionaire Ron Burkle that backs it, was key to these talks going ahead.



With 24 teams in the current set-up, the league is set to increase to 26 for the 2020 season, with the additions of David Beckham's Inter Miami FC - who could add Manchester City captain David Silva to their roster next year - and Nashville SC.

Austin FC will make it 27 in 2021, with St Louis and Sacramento hopefully making it 29 in 2022, offering one further spot to an expansion team, with Charlotte, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Detroit, Raleigh, San Diego and Indianapolis among the markets showing interest so far.

