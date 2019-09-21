Burnley 2-0 Norwich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Canaries Return to Earth at Turf Moor

By 90Min
September 21, 2019

Norwich were reminded of the reality of the Premier League on Saturday, as Burnley bullied the Canaries with their physicality. 

The game got off to a frantic start, with the home side spurred on by their fans, swarming Norwich all over the pitch. 

Chris Wood gave Burnley the lead with a bullet header at the near post from an in-swinging Ashley Westwood corner, catching out a static Canaries defence. 

The New Zealander then doubled the Clarets' lead, again at the near post, this time from an open play cross from the lively Dwight McNeil.


Norwich had spells of possession but ultimately failed to create enough chances in the second half against a stubborn Burnley back line. 

Burnley

Key Talking Point


For Burnley, it was very much a case of back to basics. Having not won since their opening day victory over Southampton, Burnley did what they did best - play direct and unsettle the opposition. 

This was typified only minutes in with Ashley Barnes' face bloodied after a kick to the head. The Clarets bombarded the Norwich penalty area with crosses and long balls and it paid dividends.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Pope (7); Lowton (7), Tarkowski (6), Mee (7), Pieters (7); Hendrick (6), Cork (7), Westwood (8), McNeil (7); Barnes (6), Wood (8*).


Substitutes: Lennon (6), Rodriguez (6), Brady (6). 

STAR MAN - With Barnes stealing all the headlines at Turf Moor so far this season, Wood reminded everybody of his calibre as a Premier League striker.

Wood was a thorn in the side of the Norwich defence all afternoon, battering the two centre-halves with his brute force, and rounded off his display with two poacher-like finishes. 


Norwich

Key Talking Point

Having reached the pinnacle with their stunning win over title holders Man City, Norwich were brought back down to earth by the blood and thunder of Burnley. 

Norwich's style of play suits them to the ground and has already secured them results this season, but days like today should be expected also, as they were physically outmuscled by Sean Dyche's men.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Krul (6); Byram (6), Amadou (6), Godfrey (5), Lewis (5); Tettey (5), McLean (5); Buendia (6), Stiepermann (5), Cantwell (6); Pukki (5). 


Substitutes: Leitner (7*), Drmic (6), Roberts (6). 

STAR MAN - Norwich defenders certainly didn't cover themselves in glory, and their attack didn't quite click either. Moritz Leitner, brought on for the injured Alexander Tettey in the first half, was probably the brightest spark for the away side.

The German smashed an effort off the post and was inches wide for another chance late in the game. Norwich were more composed after his introduction. 



Looking Ahead


Sean Dyche's men now travel to Villa Park full of confidence, and will similarly look to overwhelm another promoted side with their endeavour and endurance.

Norwich, on the other hand, face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, hoping that their brave style of play will be rewarded this time around.

