Burnley 2-0 Norwich: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Canaries Return to Earth at Turf Moor

Norwich were reminded of the reality of the Premier League on Saturday, as Burnley bullied the Canaries with their physicality.
The game got off to a frantic start, with the home side spurred on by their fans, swarming Norwich all over the pitch.
Chris Wood gave Burnley the lead with a bullet header at the near post from an in-swinging Ashley Westwood corner, catching out a static Canaries defence.
The New Zealander then doubled the Clarets' lead, again at the near post, this time from an open play cross from the lively Dwight McNeil.
Norwich had spells of possession but ultimately failed to create enough chances in the second half against a stubborn Burnley back line.
Burnley
Key Talking Point
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Pope (7); Lowton (7), Tarkowski (6), Mee (7), Pieters (7); Hendrick (6), Cork (7), Westwood (8), McNeil (7); Barnes (6), Wood (8*).
Substitutes: Lennon (6), Rodriguez (6), Brady (6).
STAR MAN - With Barnes stealing all the headlines at Turf Moor so far this season, Wood reminded everybody of his calibre as a Premier League striker.
Wood was a thorn in the side of the Norwich defence all afternoon, battering the two centre-halves with his brute force, and rounded off his display with two poacher-like finishes.
Chris Wood is an old fashioned #9 and I love it. No frills about his game.— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) September 21, 2019
In other news, good to see Chris Wood is on a hat-trick— Jonny Chick 💙💛 (@jonnychick__) September 21, 2019
Norwich
Key Talking Point
Having reached the pinnacle with their stunning win over title holders Man City, Norwich were brought back down to earth by the blood and thunder of Burnley.
Norwich's style of play suits them to the ground and has already secured them results this season, but days like today should be expected also, as they were physically outmuscled by Sean Dyche's men.
Player Ratings
Starting XI: Krul (6); Byram (6), Amadou (6), Godfrey (5), Lewis (5); Tettey (5), McLean (5); Buendia (6), Stiepermann (5), Cantwell (6); Pukki (5).
Substitutes: Leitner (7*), Drmic (6), Roberts (6).
The German smashed an effort off the post and was inches wide for another chance late in the game. Norwich were more composed after his introduction.
So scratching around for some positives and Leitner seems to be getting some joy and we are creating chances— Ben Seager (@digsb) September 21, 2019
Looking Ahead
Sean Dyche's men now travel to Villa Park full of confidence, and will similarly look to overwhelm another promoted side with their endeavour and endurance.
Norwich, on the other hand, face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, hoping that their brave style of play will be rewarded this time around.