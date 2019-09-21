Megan Rapinoe has revealed that she has an interest in playing for Barcelona before her glittering career comes to an end.

Rapinoe enjoyed an outstanding summer with her national team, winning her second straight World Cup with the USWNT and earning both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards following a string of impressive displays.

With that now behind her, she is looking towards the future. Rapinoe has been largely based in her homeland throughout her career, and she currently plays for Washington-based Reign FC. However, she has also played in Australia and France, and is willing to try another move, with Spain an option.

Speaking to beINSports, as reported by AS, Rapinoe said: "I'm getting a little older, Megan Rapinoe is getting older. But I am open to all offers, of course. The idea of playing abroad is very attractive. I love to travel. I played in Lyon for a year, and I loved it, maybe at the end of my career, I will play in Spain."

🇺🇸🇪🇸 "I'm getting a little bit older, do they want an aging Megan Rapinoe? I'm open to all offers."@mPinoe talks about a late-career move to Spain, @FCBarcelona being the @LaLigaEN team of her ❤️ and more. See more ⏯https://t.co/hpUGq9lOSB pic.twitter.com/UHVh7Ss2gs — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) September 20, 2019

When going into greater detail about which Spanish club she would choose to represent, the 34-year-old admitted that Barcelona would be her preferred choice, stating that the club's style of play makes it a more attractive proposition than Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

"How Barcelona plays is beautiful and inspiring; it's a joy to see them. Also, Atletico plays with such intensity that is always so much fun, and obviously, Real Madrid has great players, but Barcelona is number one in my heart," she added.