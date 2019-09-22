Manchester City are considering making a January bid for S.L. Benfica centre back Rúben Dias, with the Portugal international at the top of a three-man shortlist ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Premier League champions are currently without long-term absentee Aymeric Laporte as well as John Stones, while Nicolás Otamendi's recent form has left City considering re-entering the transfer market in January.

90min has learned that Manchester City are currently weighing up a move for Benfica's Dias after the 23-year-old impressed during scouting trips to the Estádio da Luz.

Dias, who has previously been targeted by rivals Manchester United, only signed a new contract last year and he's now contracted to Benfica until 2024.

Manchester City's scouts have also grown impressed with RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, who has recently broken into the senior German national team under Joachim Löw.

Klostermann is naturally a right-back but has shown enough versatility to convince City's recruitment team that he could also play through the middle.

The 23-year-old would likely be available in a cheaper deal for the Premier League champions as Klostermann has less than two years left on his contract at the Red Bull Arena, while Leipzig have also already signed his eventual successor in Nordi Mukiele.

Pep Guardiola isn't just interested in making signings from across Europe, however, as he's keen on bolstering City's pool of homegrown talent. As a result, Middlesbrough centre back Dael Fry land on Manchester City's radar too.

Guardiola's side are confident that they have the financial muscle to force Middlesbrough into a sale in the January transfer window, something that's helped by Fry's contract running out at the Riverside Stadium in 2021.

Manchester City have already been forced to fast-track Eric García into the senior side this season as a result of their recent injuries, while Fernandinho is also being considered as a potential makeshift centre-back.

However, City's recruitment team have already got one eye on the January transfer window, even though they are yet to pick a concrete target from their initial three-man shortlist.