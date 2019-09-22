West Ham 2-0 Man Utd: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Yarmolenko & Cresswell Sink Dismal Red Devils

Manchester United extended their seven-month winless run away from home in the Premier League on Sunday, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side losing to West Ham after goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell either side of half-time.

It was a laboured start to the match at London Stadium, with a severe lack of creativity from both sides meaning goalkeepers Lukas Fabianski and David de Gea were only tested by speculative long-range efforts.

It looked for all the world that the game would be all square at the break, but just five minutes before the half-time whistle Yarmolenko produced the first real moment of quality to put West Ham in front, firing a left-footed effort across De Gea and into the corner of the net.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Juan Mata found himself on the end of a stunning pass shortly after the restart but somehow missed with an open goal at his mercy, while Daniel James and Jesse Lingard continued United's trend of wasting chances as the second half went on.





Aaron Cresswell put the game to bed with just five minutes left on the clock with a stunning long-range free-kick, allowing the hosts to see out the remainder of the match with ease to leapfrog Manchester United in the table.

WEST HAM

Key Talking Point

West Ham certainly don't have the worst record against United in recent years, and it was that confidence to go toe to toe with Solskjaer's side which ultimately gave them the platform to cause an upset on Sunday.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

It was a game which severely lacked any real quality but West Ham came up with the only two talking points to ensure they've won back to back home games against United for the first time in over a decade.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Fabianski (7); Fredericks (6), Diop (6), Ogbonna (7), Cresswell (7); Rice (8), Yarmolenko (8*), Noble (7), Fornals (6), Anderson (6); Haller (7).

Substitutes: Wilshere (7), Zabaleta (6), Snodgrass (6).

STAR PLAYER - It wasn't a match that was overflowing with quality, but Yarmolenko provided the spark which helped to get things going at London Stadium.

The Ukraine international didn't have the greatest game of his career, but his goal was a real turning point in the match which helped secure all three points for Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Once again Yarmolenko proving his worth. He gets far too much stick from fans who make him the scapegoat for poor team performances. He comes alive in and around the box with good link play and an eye for goal. — ☘️Irish Tommy 5280 ⚒️ (@tomster36) September 22, 2019

🤦🏻Well, its only about time for West Ham to score.. They are controlling the game. United are more busy defending than attacking.. Great goal by Yarmolenko btw #WHUMUN — Im the Human (@imrankamil_5) September 22, 2019

Just saw the replay of the goal! That’s brilliant movement from Yarmolenko man. — suwaid (@doobdibdab) September 22, 2019

Neither West Ham or United were at their best on Sunday, but Yarmolenko was the only player on the pitch who showed the slightest glimpse of quality in the final third of the pitch.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Key Talking Point

This might sound a little bit too obvious, but United really looked an away side without any ideas going forward on Sunday.





While the Premier League's other big six sides have an aura about them when they travel on any given matchday - yes, even Arsenal - United looked utterly lost against West Ham, often left just hoping for chances on the break for either Marcus Rashford or Daniel James.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

But even so, Solskjaer's side didn't set up to counter-attack for the full 90 minutes, something which proved to be a crucial mistake when Rashford was forced off through injury and replaced by Jesse Lingard.