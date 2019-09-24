Brescia 1-2 Juventus: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Uninspiring Old Lady Go Top of Serie A

Juventus defeated Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday night, coming away with all three points despite a relatively flat performance at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

Brescia were energetic from the off and took a surprise lead through Alfredo Donnarumma's fourth-minute rocket. An off-guard Wojciech Szczesny should have done better, despite the ball's slight movement in the air.

Juventus were lifeless in the first half but given a lifeline through another moment of poor goalkeeping - this time from Brescia's Jesse Joronen. The goalkeeper failed to connect with Paulo Dybala's 40th minute corner, his punch flicking off Jhon Chancellor and into the net to make it 1-1 at half time.

On a night when victory would see them leapfrog Inter to top the Serie A table, the Old Lady were worryingly flat in the opening 45 minutes. They upped the tempo in the second half and Miralem Pjanic put them ahead on 63 minutes, catching the rebound from Dybala's blocked free kick sweetly.

Both sides had chances in the final half an hour, with the Brescia faithful driving their team on from the stands. As is often a sign of title-winning team, Juventus were able to dig in and head back to Turin with all three points.

Brescia

Player Ratings



Starting XI: Joronen (6); Sabelli (6), Cistana (6), Chancellor (7), Mateju (5); Bisoli (6), Tonali (8*), Orestes Caldeira (6), Dessena (7); Balotelli (7), Donnarumma (7)





Substitutes: Matri (6), Martella, (5), Aye (5)

Juventus

Key Talking Point