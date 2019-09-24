Carabao Cup Roundup: Tottenham Knocked Out on Penalties as Man City & Arsenal Cruise Through

By 90Min
September 24, 2019

Tottenham have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Colchester United, who went through via a penalty shootout thanks to missed efforts from Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura.

Mauricio Pochettino's side couldn't find a way past their League Two opponents during 90 minutes and have now found themselves knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties for the second year in a row, following on from last year's defeat to Chelsea at the semi-final stage.

Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and an own goal gave a strong Manchester City side a comfortable lead at the break against Preston North End, which the Premier League champions were able to hold onto until the final whistle. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Everton and Leicester City breezed past lower league opposition to book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, while Arsenal also went through thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Rob Holding, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.

Danny Ings scored a brace for Southampton in a 4-0 derby win over Portsmouth, and Roberto Pereyra was the difference for Watford as they got the better of Swansea City in a hard-fought match at Vicarage Road. 

Crawley Town also booked their place in the fourth round thanks to a penalty shootout win over Stoke City, who were reduced to 10 men after Nathan Collins second-half red card.

Carabao Cup 3rd Round Results:


Watford 2-1 Swansea City
Preston 0-3 Manchester City
Portsmouth 0-4 Southampton
Luton Town 0-4 Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Everton
Crawley Town 1-1 Stoke City (5-3 Pens)
Arsenal 5-0 Nottingham Forrest
Colchester United 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur (4-3 Pen)

