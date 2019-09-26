Arsene Wenger Labels Man Utd a 'Dream Job' & Reveals How He'd Help Them Challenge Again

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has joked that he could be the right man to take Manchester United forward after admitting that Old Trafford is a ‘dream job’ for anyone, even suggesting he has the ‘courage’, ‘confidence’ and ‘ideas’ to be a success there.

Wenger was famously in charge at Arsenal for 22 years and his fierce rivalry with Sir Alex Ferguson and United in the late 1990s and early 2000s defined an important part of Premier League history.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The Frenchman eventually left the Gunners in 2018 and hasn’t worked in management since. However, he isn’t yet retired and has often been linked with a return to a club hot seat.

Despite a new wave of optimism, United incumbent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already under pressure after a disappointing start to the season, with failing to see off League One side Rochdale in the Carabao Cup without a penalty shootout the latest setback in his tenure.

Solskjaer is specifically overseeing a culture change at United from six years of poor squad mismanagement, with the new long-term project still very much in its infancy.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking in his role as an analyst for beIN Sport, Wenger insists that Solskjaer’s United are not actually that far away from challenging for silverware if they recruit four more players who can fill particular roles on the pitch.

“Manchester United is a dream job for any manager. At least, any manager with courage and confidence. In my opinion, they need four first team players. But around those players, I see a squad that is capable of challenging. They aren't as far away as people think,” he said.

Wenger also criticised United’s lack of a ‘pattern of play’ or ‘pattern of pressing’ and insists that such things still need to be coached and developed.

The 69-year-old refused to name the four players he thinks can make the difference, although it appears that he does have a specific idea in his mind as to who they would be.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

“[United] lack creativity, flair, players that can expose the defence consistently through dribbling

ability and speed. Now it is too horizontal; backwards; nobody to beat a defender and force chaos, force a one-on-one. They need an overlapping full-back. They need a destroyer."

Jokingly, asked if he could be the coach to do the job, Wenger didn’t shy away.

“Like I said, Manchester United is a dream job. For any coach. I have confidence, I have courage...and you're right, I have ideas,” he commented.