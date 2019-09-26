Barcelona Set to Appeal Minuscule €300 Fine for 'Tapping Up' Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona are set to appeal against the meagre €300 fine they've been handed for their tapping up of Antoine Griezmann ahead of his €120m (£107m) transfer from Atletico Madrid.

In the immediate aftermath of that switch, Los Rojiblancos filed a complaint with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), claiming the Catalan club had prematurely entered into negotiations with the French striker, and that they thus had to pay the €200m release clause that was present in his contract before it reduced in July.



The RFEF subsequently found that La Blaugrana had circumvented the laws by speaking to Griezmann without asking for Atletico's permission, but handed out a fine of just €300 for this infraction.



However, if you ever that football clubs were beyond pettiness, think again, as, according to journalist Marcelo Bechler on Twitter, Barca are now set to appeal against this pitiful fine.

Bechler writes: "Barcelona was fined €300 because the Competition Committee of the Spanish Federation considers that the club contacted Griezmann outside the allotted time frame."

Barcelona foi multado em €300 porque o Comitê de Competição da Federação Espanhola considera que o clube contactou Griezmann fora do prazo.



Como comparação, na Espanha se você anda de bicicleta usando fone de ouvido, pode ser multado em €200.



Barcelona vai recorrer. — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) September 26, 2019

For greater context on the sum, he added: "By comparison, in Spain, if you ride a bicycle using a headset, you may be fined €200." But the biggest nut of them all, of course, was his revelation that Barca would indeed be lodging an appeal against this levy.

It must be added that the RFEF absolved Griezmann himself of any wrongdoing in their investigation, with the World Cup winner now able to focus on his on-field activities.

After a difficult start to life at the Nou Camp, Griezmann seems to be righting the ship, as he notched his third goal for the club in the 2-1 win over Villarreal on Tuesday evening.

