Bournemouth vs West Ham Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Bournemouth are set to host West Ham on Saturday after both teams suffered Carabao Cup exits to League One opposition in midweek.



Bournemouth have recorded convincing 3-1 wins in the league against Southampton and Everton, but the Cherries failed to retain that form against Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup, losing 2-0.

West Ham have made an impressive start to the 2019/20 campaign, currently sitting in fifth place having beating Manchester United 2-0 in their last league outing, although the Hammers will be hoping to put a 4-0 Carabao Cup trouncing by Oxford United behind them.

With redemption needed for both teams, this should make for an entertaining clash.

Take a look at 90min's preview for Saturday's fixture below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 28 September What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 BST Where Is it Played? Vitality Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC Sport Final Score/BT Sport Score Referee? Stuart Atwell

Team News



Bournemouth will be without five first team members as their injury crisis continues. David Brooks (ankle), Junior Stanislas (knee), Dan Gosling (hip) and Charlie Daniels (knee) all ruled out, whilst question marks over Adam Smith's fitness remain after he sustained a hamstring injury against Leicester.

Simon Francis and Lloyd Kelly managed 61 minutes and 29 minutes respectively against Burton after long term injuries, but remain unlikely to feature against West Ham due to a lack of match fitness.

West Ham may welcome back Ryan Fredericks after the right-back sustained a muscle knock against Manchester United. However, Manuel Lanzini (foot injury), Winston Reid (knee surgery), Michail Antonio (hamstring) and Xande Silva (bowel obstruction) remain sidelined for Saturday's fixture.

Predicted Lineups

Head to Head Record

Bournemouth and West Ham have faced off 13 times, with Bournemouth recording four wins to West Ham's five, with four draws.

Both teams have won home and away in this fixture, with Bournemouth winning the previous two encounters.

Recent Form

Bournemouth come into this fixture in scintillating league form, with 3-1 victories over Southampton and Everton respectively.

Callum Wilson has netted six goals in six games against West Ham and will be looking to score in his fourth league game running.

West Ham are fifth following an impressive league victory against Manchester United, with Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell both on the score sheet, and will be looking to extend their winning run to two games.



Here's how both sides have fared in their previous five fixtures.

Bournemouth West Ham Southampton 1-3 Bournemouth (20/9) West Ham 2-0 Manchester United (22/9) Bournemouth 3-1 Everton (15/9) Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham (16/9) Leicester 3-1 Bournemouth (31/8) West Ham 2-0 Norwich City (31/8) Bournemouth 1-3 Manchester City (25/8) Watford 1-3 West Ham (24/8) Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth (17/8) Brighton 1-1 West Ham (17/8)

Prediction

With Bournemouth and West Ham sitting in sixth and fifth place in the league respectively, both teams will be looking to pick up points and put their Carabao Cup woes behind them.

Bournemouth have scored 11 goals so far this season averaging 1.83 goals per game, and with six goals scored in their previous two Premier League fixtures they will be looking to continue their goalscoring run.

West Ham are undefeated in their last five Premier League games this season, meaning only Liverpool (six) have a longer streak in the 2019/20 campaign.

With Bournemouth and West Ham in fine scoring form, goals for both teams seems a strong possibility.

A draw would seem a fair result.