Christian Eriksen Set to Refuse January Spurs Exit in Favour of Summer 2020 Transfer

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to resist a move away from the club in the January transfer window in order to leave the club on a free transfer in 2020.

With the Dane making it clear he wanted to leave Spurs over the summer, coach Mauricio Pochettino had been planning for life without his star playmaker. However, the move never materialised, leaving the Argentinian frustrated to have a player in his squad who has no intentions of staying for the long-term.

Eriksen is allegedly holding out for a transfer once his contract expires in June - which would rob Spurs of a transfer fee - while clubs are increasingly likely to offer better wages to players for whom they pay no fee.

According to the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old's actions have worsened tensions between Pochettino and the board, a relationship that has already been strained by issues both on and off the field.

Spurs value Eriksen at £100m, but will demand a £30m sum for his services in January to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of the current campaign.

However, they may be unable to force the former Ajax man out of the club, meaning Pochettino will have a reduced budget as he looks to rebuild the squad once the winter transfer window opens.

The Argentine has been candid in many of his interviews this year, speaking openly about his displeasure with a lack of signings and the running of the club.

He oversaw a humiliating League Cup exit at the hands of Colchester United on Tuesday, Eriksen missing in a penalty shootout that heaped more misery on the Lilywhites.

Spurs are ten points behind leaders Liverpool after just six league fixtures, whilst a flat performance at Olympiacos in mid-September allowed the Greeks to claw back a two-goal deficit and secure an unlikely draw.