Ed Woodward Meets With Man Utd Owners as Glazers Make Prediction for Return to Glory

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward has met with the club's owners to discuss multiple changes at the club, with the Glazers predicting it will take six transfers windows for the Red Devils to challenge for the title again.

The Old Trafford outfit once again spent big over the summer, with an outlay of £150m being dished out to secure three British signings in the form of Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That expenditure has so far failed to ignite the club in the Premier League, with two wins from their opening six games leaving them eighth in the table, while the club have also laboured to wins over Astana and Rochdale in cup competitions.

Despite seeing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed on the back of a run which handed him 14 wins from 17, that wave has since come crashing down. The dip in form has prompted Woodward to meet with the Glazers, claim the Daily Star, with one of the key topics of conversation a 'cultural reset' of the club.

While the details of said 'reset' are not clear, it could centre around the lack of big characters in the dressing room, with the previous crop under Sir Alex Ferguson one of undoubted status that boasted big-name players in each position.

In order to return to former glories, however, the report adds that the Glazers are looking at three seasons in order to put United back into the upper echelons of the league.

Since legendary Scotsman Ferguson stepped down from his role, mistakes have been made in multiple transfer windows to reinstate that culture. Moves to bring high-profile, established players to the club with the likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger, Angel Di Maria and Radamel Falcao have failed to materialise in recent windows.

The Glazers have supposedly studied fellow top-flight sides Liverpool and Manchester City, who have put structures in place to give their sides the best possible chance of success. Again, it is not clear what model this is, or how it will be implemented accordingly.

This sudden decision to bring back the 'culture' of previous United sides may mean further large-scale investment over the next few windows, as, if the current strategy is to be believed, then young, British talent is what Solskjaer is after. As seen with Maguire, however, that doesn't come cheap, and heavy outlay doesn't appear like easing up anytime soon.

It is added that Woodward won't seek 'quick-fixes', therefore, the six window prediction may be a realistic one at that.