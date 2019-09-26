Everton Join Arsenal in Race to Sign Highly-Rated PSV Eindhoven Forward Donyell Malen

Everton will go head-to-head with Arsenal in the pursuit of PSV Eindhoven forward Donyell Malen.

After leaving the Gunners for just £500,000 in 2017, the 20-year-old has become one of the Dutch club's most prized possessions. He has already collected 11 goals this term, taking a mere 14 appearances to beat his tally of ten from 2018/19; with the youngster's marvellous start to the campaign seeing his value rise to around £50m.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Italian news outlet CalcioMercato claim that Everton director of football Marcel Brands will switch his attention to the signing of Malen, as the club continue to focus on recruiting highly-rated young talent.

Moise Kean is the latest young face to join the Toffees, the striker moving to Goodison Park for £25m in early August.

If Everton are to pair him with Malen up top, they must see off the challenge of Arsenal, who are deciding whether to match PSV's asking price.

The Gunners academy graduate never turned out for the senior team, though he made his international debut in September in the Netherlands' 4-2 victory away to Germany, scoring the third goal to give his team a lead they never relinquished.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Prior to that off-the-bench appearance against Die Mannschaft, Malen had played a total of 50 games for the Dutch youth teams, representing all sides from the Under-15s to the Under-21s.





The primary reason he gave for leaving Arsenal was a lack of game-time, meaning a return to north London is still on the cards after his rapid progression.