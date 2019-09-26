Frank Lampard Pleased With Home Advantage After Chelsea Draw Man Utd in Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Frank Lampard is happy to be facing Manchester United at home in the Carabao Cup fourth round after Chelsea were drawn against their Premier League rivals following victory over Grimsby Town on Wednesday.

The Blues romped to a 7-1 thrashing of the League Two outfit, as a double from Michy Batshuayi was added to by Ross Barkley, Pedro, Kurt Zouma, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Their victory set up the clash with United, a fixture which brings back bad memories of Lampard's first competitive fixture in charge of Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League. The Blues were handsomely beaten 4-0 at Old Trafford as Lampard's reign got off to a miserable start.

With next month's encounter taking place at Stamford Bridge, however, Lampard admitted after the game (via the Express) it's an added bonus to his side: "It is a big draw obviously. It is two big teams. I am pleased we are at home and we will see. That's all. I just watched the penalties. I'll comment nearer the time."





One of the most pleasing aspects of Wednesday night was the return of two Chelsea youngsters to the first-team fold, as Hudson-Odoi and James both made goalscoring returns after battling back from their respective injuries.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

With the pair back in contention, they will likely be fully fit for the Old Trafford showdown, but the 41-year-old boss wasn't getting ahead of himself and insisted there won't be a repeat of the opening day thumping, although stopped short of underestimating the Red Devils.

"This next round of the draw isn't coming around tomorrow," he added. “We have to respect that they have good players. They beat us 4-0 albeit it wasn't a 4-0 [on performance]. I am not going to sit here and talk down United because it will be a tough game no matter what way you look at it.”