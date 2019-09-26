Getafe vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Barcelona will hope to secure their first victory away from home this season when they travel to Madrid to take on José Bordalás' Getafe on Saturday at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.





The Catalan giants defeated Villarreal 2-1 at Camp Nou on Tuesday, with Antoine Griezmann's goal and a sublime strike from Arthur Melo sealing the win on matchday six in La Liga.

Manager Ernesto Valverde will be hoping his side can build on that victory as Barca aim for their first win away from home this season. Barcelona previously suffered a shock 2-0 defeat on the road at Granada last weekend.





His side currently sit fifth in La Liga, four points off leaders Real Madrid, and three points ahead of Getafe, who currently lie tenth.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 28 September What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Jesús Gil Manzano

Team News

Lionel Messi was taken off at half-time against Villarreal on Tuesday, on his 400th La Liga start, and the 32-year-old is expected to miss the match due to a strained thigh muscle.





The Blaugrana talisman made his first start of the season against Javier Calleja's side after he missed the four opening games of the campaign due to a calf issue.

Junior Firpo is also expected to continue at left back following the absence of Jordi Alba, who suffered an injury to his left biceps femoris muscle against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Frenkie de Jong is in contention to start on Saturday. The 21-year-old was a substitute against Villarreal, but came on in the 63rd minute to replace Sergi Roberto.





Ansu Fati could drop to the bench following the return of Ousmane Dembélé. The 16-year-old has been pivotal for Barça so far, and will most likely make an impact off the bench.