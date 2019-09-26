Getafe vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Barcelona will hope to secure their first victory away from home this season when they travel to Madrid to take on José Bordalás' Getafe on Saturday at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.
The Catalan giants defeated Villarreal 2-1 at Camp Nou on Tuesday, with Antoine Griezmann's goal and a sublime strike from Arthur Melo sealing the win on matchday six in La Liga.
W ✅— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 24, 2019
Barça pick up 3️⃣ big points!
Barça 2️⃣ (@AntoGriezmann 6'; @arthurhromelo, 15')
Villarreal 1️⃣ (Cazorla, 44') pic.twitter.com/gXD2oupv9G
Manager Ernesto Valverde will be hoping his side can build on that victory as Barca aim for their first win away from home this season. Barcelona previously suffered a shock 2-0 defeat on the road at Granada last weekend.
His side currently sit fifth in La Liga, four points off leaders Real Madrid, and three points ahead of Getafe, who currently lie tenth.
Where to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Saturday 28 September
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|15:00 (BST)
|Where Is it Played?
|Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|N/A
|Referee?
|Jesús Gil Manzano
Team News
Lionel Messi was taken off at half-time against Villarreal on Tuesday, on his 400th La Liga start, and the 32-year-old is expected to miss the match due to a strained thigh muscle.
The Blaugrana talisman made his first start of the season against Javier Calleja's side after he missed the four opening games of the campaign due to a calf issue.
❗LATEST NEWS | Leo #Messi medical report— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 25, 2019
🔗 The details 👉 https://t.co/PTQxpy6epY pic.twitter.com/xGwezePqe9
Junior Firpo is also expected to continue at left back following the absence of Jordi Alba, who suffered an injury to his left biceps femoris muscle against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.Frenkie de Jong is in contention to start on Saturday. The 21-year-old was a substitute against Villarreal, but came on in the 63rd minute to replace Sergi Roberto.
Predicted Lineups
|Getafe
|Soria; Suárez, Dakonam, Cabrera; Nyom, Fajr, Maksimović, Arambarri; Kenedy, Mata, Rodríguez.
|Barcelona
|Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur, Dembélé; Griezmann, Suárez.
Head to Head Record
Here's some stats for you:
- The clubs first met for an official fixture in the 1978 Copa del Rey, and the unfancied Getafe managed an impressive 3-3 draw at home before being thumped 8-0 at Camp Nou.
- Getafe have only scored two goals in the last eight meetings against Barça, which have included two 6-0 drubbings, but also a couple of 0-0 draws.
- Since becoming a first division club in 2004, Getafe have faced Valverde's side 27 times and only won two of those encounters, the last time in 2011.
Last season saw Barcelona defeat Getafe 2-1 away from home, back in January with goals from Luis Suárez and Messi. In the reverse fixture, which was Barça's last home game of the 2018/19 campaign, Valverde's men secured a 2-0 victory, with goals from Arturo Vidal and a Mauro Arambarri own goal.
Recent Form
Barça will hope to claim back-to-back wins and their first away victory of the season. A positive for the Blaugrana is there has been nine different goalscorers so far. It shows, with Messi's absence, other players are capable of stepping up and delivering the goods.
Four of Getafe’s six league games thus far have ended in draws. Their sole defeat was in their opening fixture at Wanda Metropolitano against Atlético Madrid, while the only team they have beaten is Real Mallorca.
With ten goals scored so far, Getafe are four goals behind Barça. They most recently came from behind to draw 3-3 with Valencia at the Mestalla with goals from Mata, Jason and Ángel Rodríguez. They’re also involved in the Europa League this season and got off to a winning start in Group C by beating Turkish side Trabzonspor 1-0.
Here's how each team has performed in their last five games:
|Getafe
|Barcelona
|Valencia 3-3 Getafe (25/9)
|Barcelona 2-1 Villarreal (24/9)
|Getafe 4-2 Mallorca (22/9)
|Granada 2-0 Barcelona (21/9)
|Getafe 1-0 Trabzonspor (19/9)
|Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona (17/9)
|Real Betis 1-1 Getafe (15/9)
|Barcelona 5-2 Valencia (14/9)
|Getafe 1-1 Alaves (31/8)
|Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona (31/8)
Prediction
Barcelona may have suffered their worst start to a La Liga season in 25 years, and not yet kept a clean sheet, but Valverde's men will want to claim their first away victory of the season. In a difficult venue in the Spanish capital, it won't be easy for Suárez and co.
Coming back from 3-1 down against Valencia shows Getafe's fighting spirit and they will try and make it as difficult as possible for Barca.
Barcelona should however, pick up their first away win this campaign.