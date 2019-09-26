Getafe vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
September 26, 2019

Barcelona will hope to secure their first victory away from home this season when they travel to Madrid to take on José Bordalás' Getafe on Saturday at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.


The Catalan giants defeated Villarreal 2-1 at Camp Nou on Tuesday, with Antoine Griezmann's goal and a sublime strike from Arthur Melo sealing the win on matchday six in La Liga.

Manager Ernesto Valverde will be hoping his side can build on that victory as Barca aim for their first win away from home this season. Barcelona previously suffered a shock 2-0 defeat on the road at Granada last weekend.


His side currently sit fifth in La Liga, four points off leaders Real Madrid, and three points ahead of Getafe, who currently lie tenth.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 28 September
What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST)
Where Is it Played? Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A
Referee? Jesús Gil Manzano

Team News

Lionel Messi was taken off at half-time against Villarreal on Tuesday, on his 400th La Liga start, and the 32-year-old is expected to miss the match due to a strained thigh muscle.


The Blaugrana talisman made his first start of the season against Javier Calleja's side after he missed the four opening games of the campaign due to a calf issue.

Junior Firpo is also expected to continue at left back following the absence of Jordi Alba, who suffered an injury to his left biceps femoris muscle against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Frenkie de Jong is in contention to start on Saturday. The 21-year-old was a substitute against Villarreal, but came on in the 63rd minute to replace Sergi Roberto.

Ansu Fati could drop to the bench following the return of Ousmane Dembélé. The 16-year-old has been pivotal for Barça so far, and will most likely make an impact off the bench. 

Predicted Lineups

Getafe Soria; Suárez, Dakonam, Cabrera; Nyom, Fajr, Maksimović, Arambarri; Kenedy, Mata, Rodríguez.
Barcelona Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur, Dembélé; Griezmann, Suárez.

Head to Head Record

Here's some stats for you:

  • The clubs first met for an official fixture in the 1978 Copa del Rey, and the unfancied Getafe managed an impressive 3-3 draw at home before being thumped 8-0 at Camp Nou.
  • Getafe have only scored two goals in the last eight meetings against Barça, which have included two 6-0 drubbings, but also a couple of 0-0 draws.
  • Since becoming a first division club in 2004, Getafe have faced Valverde's side 27 times and only won two of those encounters, the last time in 2011.

Last season saw Barcelona defeat Getafe 2-1 away from home, back in January with goals from Luis Suárez and Messi. In the reverse fixture, which was Barça's last home game of the 2018/19 campaign, Valverde's men secured a 2-0 victory, with goals from Arturo Vidal and a Mauro Arambarri own goal.

Arturo Vidal

Recent Form

Barça will hope to claim back-to-back wins and their first away victory of the season. A positive for the Blaugrana is there has been nine different goalscorers so far. It shows, with Messi's absence, other players are capable of stepping up and delivering the goods.

Four of Getafe’s six league games thus far have ended in draws. Their sole defeat was in their opening fixture at Wanda Metropolitano against Atlético Madrid, while the only team they have beaten is Real Mallorca.

With ten goals scored so far, Getafe are four goals behind Barça. They most recently came from behind to draw 3-3 with Valencia at the Mestalla with goals from Mata, Jason and Ángel Rodríguez. They’re also involved in the Europa League this season and got off to a winning start in Group C by beating Turkish side Trabzonspor 1-0.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-VALENCIA-GETAFE

Here's how each team has performed in their last five games:

Getafe Barcelona
Valencia 3-3 Getafe (25/9) Barcelona 2-1 Villarreal (24/9)
Getafe 4-2 Mallorca (22/9) Granada 2-0 Barcelona (21/9)
Getafe 1-0 Trabzonspor (19/9) Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona (17/9)
Real Betis 1-1 Getafe (15/9) Barcelona 5-2 Valencia (14/9)
Getafe 1-1 Alaves (31/8) Osasuna 2-2 Barcelona (31/8)

Prediction

Barcelona may have suffered their worst start to a La Liga season in 25 years, and not yet kept a clean sheet, but Valverde's men will want to claim their first away victory of the season. In a difficult venue in the Spanish capital, it won't be easy for Suárez and co.

Coming back from 3-1 down against Valencia shows Getafe's fighting spirit and they will try and make it as difficult as possible for Barca.

Barcelona should however, pick up their first away win this campaign.

Prediction: Getafe 1-2 Barcelona

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message