Jurgen Klopp Offers Latest on 'Incredible' Naby Keita Following Appearance in MK Dons Win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he believes Naby Keita can become an 'incredible player', after Wednesday night's performance against MK Dons.

Keita was handed his first competitive appearance of the season since the Community Shield after suffering with injury troubles and was instrumental in the side's 2-0 victory against the League One outfit, despite still getting back to full match sharpness.

Klopp was evidently pleased with the Guinean's performance and, speaking as quoted by Metro, said: “Obviously it looked good in moments, but he has to adapt to the position again.

“We saw it with Ox as well, that’s how it is if you’re out for a while, but in moments you saw what an incredible player he is.

“We don’t have to rush it now hopefully, but we can use him now.”

Keita joined the Reds during the 2018/19 summer transfer window, after agreeing a deal to join the club the previous summer.

The midfielder has failed to make his mark on the Premier League due to injuries and inconsistent performances, despite showing his undoubted quality in patches.

However, he will still struggle to get back into the Liverpool team, with Klopp's men six wins from six in the league and looking formidable in their quest for their first Premier League title.

He will be hoping to return to the bench for Liverpool's trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday, with the side looking to stretch their lead at the top of the table, before Manchester City play Merseyside rivals Everton later that day.