Jurgen Klopp Waxes Lyrical About Liverpool Youngster After Fine Display in Win Over MK Dons

Jurgen Klopp has praised the 'brilliant' Harvey Elliott after the summer signing put in a fine display for Liverpool as they saw off MK Dons 2-0 on Wednesday night to progress to the Carabao Cup last 16.

Goals from James Milner and fellow youngster Ki-Jana Hoever saw off the League One side, handing the Reds a fourth-round meeting with Arsenal at Anfield next month.

Fielding an entirely different starting XI from the Premier League win over Chelsea, Klopp played a number of youngsters in Milton Keynes, with Elliott becoming the youngest player to start a competitive match for the club.





The signing from Fulham came close to scoring on two occasions for Liverpool, rattling the crossbar twice, but nevertheless Klopp was over the moon with how the 16-year-old performed.

"Sixteen years old still and this kind of footballer, it is good for us," Klopp said after the game, via the Mail. "(He is) a brilliant boy, takes the situation really well, wants to learn and he will always be a special player in moments but his overall game is really, really good.

"He was a bit unlucky otherwise he would have scored, he is a good player but they are all good, we have no bad young players and that is why it is important we can give them these matches and try to continue like this."

Despite impressive performances from all his young stars, it was 33-year-old Milner who the German boss insisted stole the show, acting as the necessary experience in the centre of the park. It was the former Manchester City star's display which Klopp claimed was the best on the night, in what was his 185th game for the club.

"This man is on fire. This is how it is, it is good," he added. "It helps a lot and he is a real role model for young players. If we could play every day he would be like this every day - that is how it is. The team had a lack of experience and a lack of rhythm and the player with the most experience and rhythm was the best player tonight."