Juventus vs SPAL Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Maurizio Sarri's Juventus take on a struggling SPAL side on Saturday in gameweek six at the Allianz Stadium as La Vecchia Signora attempt to leapfrog Antonio Conte's Inter.

Juve have recorded back-to-back 2-1 wins against Brescia and Hellas Verona, but a 0-0 away draw to a resolute Fiorentina side has prevented the Turin team topping the table.

SPAL ended the 2018/19 campaign a respectable 13th and, despite picking up a notable 1-0 win against Lazio in week three of their 2019/20 Serie A campaign, remain 19th with only three points after losing heavily to both Lecce and Sassuolo.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 28 September What Time Is Kick Off? 14:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream N/A Referee? TBC

Team News

Juventus remain injury-ravaged with key players missing. Cristiano Ronaldo remains a doubt with an adductor problem, whilst Giorgio Chiellini (ACL), Mattia Perin (shoulder), Marko Pjaca (ACL), Mattia De Sciglio (bicep), Douglas Costa (muscle) and Danilo (bicep) remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, SPAL remain without midfielders Marco D'Alessandro and Mohamed Fares (both ACL).

Predicted Lineups

Juventus Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Pjanic, Matuidi, Khedira; Dybala, Higuain, Bernardeschi. SPAL Berisha; Felipe, Vicari, Cionek; Sala, Kurtic, Missiroli, Murgia, Reca; Petagna, Di Francesco.

Head to Head Record

Juventus and SPAL have encountered each other four times previously. Juve have registered two wins to SPAL's solitary victory, with the teams sharing a draw.

Juventus have scored seven times in their previous meetings, whilst SPAL have only mustered three goals against the Old Lady.

Recent Form

Juventus come into this tie in good form, winning four of their five games so far this campaign, with notable victories over Napoli and most recently Brescia.

Whilst Ronaldo is the Turin side's top goalscorer with two goals, Juve have managed to find goals from all over the pitch, with efforts coming from defence (Chiellini and Danilo), midfield (Ramsey, Matuidi and Pjanic) and attack (Ronaldo, Cuadrado and Higuaín).

SPAL, meanwhile, have only managed five goals in Serie A so far this season, all of which came from three players (Di Francesco, Petagna and Kurtic).

Here's how both sides have fared in their previous five fixtures.

Juventus SPAL Brescia 1-2 Juventus (24/9) SPAL 1-3 Lecce (25/9) Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona (21/9) Sassuolo 3-0 SPAL (22/9) Fiorentina 0-0 Juventus (14/9) SPAL 2-1 Lazio (15/9) Juventus 4-3 Napoli (31/8) Bologna 1-0 SPAL (30/8) Parma 0-1 Juventus (24/8) SPAL 2-3 Atalanta (25/8)

Prediction

Juve have strength in depth and are easily able to replace the squad members currently out with injuries.

With SPAL missing two midfielders, a 3-4-3 formation is a possibility, and that will see Juventus take full advantage by attacking the opposition flanks.

Whilst an underdog story is always enjoyable, it is hard to see SPAL getting anything from this result, despite the array of injuries Juventus are suffering from.