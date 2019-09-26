Logic Prevails as Liverpool FC Have Failed in Their Attempt to Trademark the Word 'Liverpool'

Liverpool FC have been unsuccessful in their attempts to trademark the word ‘Liverpool’ in the context of football products and services when an application to do exactly that was rejected by the Intellectual Property Office.

The Reds are not expected to appeal after a statement from the club confirmed they accept the judgement, which was taken due to the ‘geographical significance’ of Liverpool as a city compared to other place names that have been successfully trademarked by football clubs.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool have, however, declared their intention to ‘aggressively pursue’ any ‘large-scale operations’ that illegally exploit the club’s intellectual property. Mercifully, that would appear to exclude any small local football clubs making use of the city’s name.

One local non-league team potentially threatened by a move to trademark ‘Liverpool’ is Northern Premier League side City of Liverpool FC.

They welcomed the judgement from the Intellectual Property Office, with a message from the club’s official Twitter account reading: “We are delighted that LFC's trademark application has failed, which we believe is the correct decision. Our stated position is that no private business should own the name of any city in any context.”

In the Liverpool statement from Anfield, chief executive Peter Moore said, “It should be stressed that our application was put forward in good faith and with the sole aim of protecting and furthering the best interests of the club and its supporters.

“Nevertheless, we accept the decision and the spirit in which it has been made.

“I would also like to take the opportunity to reiterate our thanks to all those who engaged with us throughout this process, most notably independent traders and local football clubs.”