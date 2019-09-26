Manchester United: Unbelievable Mason Greenwood Stat Highlights Marcus Rashford's Poor Form

Marcus Rashford isn't having the best of times at Manchester United right now, and it's not just a result of the Red Devils' woeful form.

The England international has scored just once in open play since his clipped effort against Watford on 30 March. Unfortunately for the striker, an ice-cool finish versus Chelsea in August remains the only goal he's scored in the months following the Hornets clash, aside from penalties, of course.

Mason Greenwood, on the other hand, is having a ball at Old Trafford.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The youngster's near-post strike against Rochdale on Wednesday means he's notched twice from open play in the space of seven days, one more than Rashford has in the last six months.

Greenwood grabbed the winner at home to Astana the previous Thursday, the teenager simultaneously opening his senior account for United and securing the three points in round one of the Europa League group stages.

Rashford's clear dip in form has coincided with a slump from the entire Red Devils side, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men losing eight fixtures in all competitions following the victory over Watford.

They've won only five games in that time, with four draws completing the record. Such sub-par results were decisive last season as United placed sixth in the Premier League, the club enduring a second trophyless campaign in a row.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, they have a new shining light in the form of Greenwood, who is on the brink of penning a new six-year deal at Old Trafford.





The starlet made his senior debut last term in the Champions League last-16 triumph at Paris Saint-Germain, coming on as the Red Devils sealed an improbable 3-1 triumph at the Parc des Princes.





Greenwood has now turned out for United on ten separate occasions, having joined them as a six-year-old in 2007.