Massimiliano Allegri & Jurgen Klinsmann Keen on Spurs Job Should Mauricio Pochettino Leave Post

Massimiliano Allegri is ready to take on the Tottenham job as Mauricio Pochettino's future remains firmly in the balance following another dismal defeat at the hands of lowly Colchester United in the Carabao Cup, with Jurgen Klinsmann also keen.

Pochettino's future has been the subject of of constant discussion over recent seasons, despite asserting Spurs as a top four side and reaching the Champions League final last campaign. Nevertheless, a torrid run in 2019 has left some fans unhappy and the Argentine's future a hot topic of debate.

Looking increasingly dejected in recent weeks, Pochettino blamed the issues on an unsettled pre-season and spoke of 'different agendas' in the wake of the defeat to the League Two side.

With a Premier League clash against his former side Southampton to come this weekend, he called for clear minds and 'togetherness' as the club seek to secure only their third win of the league season.

However, should the 47-year-old choose to walk away from the club, or be relieved of his duties, then The Sun are claiming former Juventus boss Allegri is waiting in the wings to take the reins in north London.

The 52-year-old Italian is currently weighing up his next challenge after leaving the Bianconeri over the summer. His five-year spell in Turin was littered with success, as five Serie A titles, four Coppas Italia, two runners-up spots in the Champions League went by the way of the former AC Milan boss.

Despite Allegri ready to assume any potential vacancy, The Sun add that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is not keen on relieving Pochettino of his duties, and instead is backing the coach he handed a new £8.5m-per-year deal at the start of last season.





Allegri had previously been linked with Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal following Arsene Wenger's decision to step down from the role, and for any club seeking a manager the Italian boasts a fine CV that, most importantly for Tottenham fans, includes numerous trophy hauls.

That said, given Levy's trust in Pochettino, it appears no such decision on his future will be made hastily, in what has been the only purple patch in an otherwise impressive stint at the club.

Another name in the potential Tottenham hat is former player Jurgen Klinsmann, who the Mail report is equally keen on taking up the role should the Argentine leave his post. The German has been out of work since 2016 after leaving his job in charge of the USA national team and has rejected various positions at both international and club level since.

The 55-year-old has also enjoyed a spell in charge of Bayern Munich back in 2008, where he guided them to the Champions League quarter-finals before been sacked in April the following year.