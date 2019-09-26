Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Provides Marcus Rashford Injury Update & Discusses Narrow Rochdale Win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Marcus Rashford won't be fit in time for Manchester United's crucial Premier League clash with Arsenal on Monday, while Diogo Dalot and Angel Gomes will also miss the Old Trafford showdown.

The Red Devils head into the match with the Gunners light in attack, and the blow to Rashford will only hamper an already weakened strike force against Unai Emery's side.

After missing United's penalty shootout win over Rochdale on Wednesday due to an injury sustained in the second-half of the club's defeat to West Ham, hopes that the striker could return for the Arsenal game were quickly extinguished by his manager when speaking after the Carabao Cup victory.

"He’s recovering," Solskjaer said via the Mail. "He’s not very, very bad so we hope to see him before the international break."

The other aforementioned missing duo are also set to miss out, with it hoped they'll be back in time for next week's Europa League encounter with AZ Alkmaar: "They're injured. They haven’t trained the last couple of days unfortunately. Hopefully they can be back for Alkmaar next week, that’s what we’re hoping."

On the topic of the match against the League One minnows, the Norwegian made a surprising admission of his side's quality in regulation 90 minutes, but praised their mental toughness for the penalty shootout. Having led 1-0 thanks to Mason Greenwood, the club were pegged back late in the second-half with the match ultimately going to spot-kicks.



“We handled it really well. I'm very pleased with the confidence. You know we're better in penalty shoot outs than in proper games," he said after the game, via The Sun.



It wasn't the first time United have blown a 1-0 lead this season, having done so against Wolves and Southampton in the Premier League. This worrying trait his team are showing is of concern to the 46-year-old, who wants to see his team grab the crucial second goal and avoid similar drama this weekend.

“We go 1-0 up in many games and again we go 1-0 up and you think 'go on then'," he added. “It's the key now and it's a learning curve for these boys. We need to go for the second. At this club you don't just sit back and hope that's enough. If you settle for good enough that's not what we want."