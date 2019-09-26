Paderborn vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream & Team News

It's David versus Goliath in the Bundesliga on Saturday as record champions Bayern Munich travel to bottom club Paderborn.

As the last side without a victory in the top-flight this term, Steffen Baumgart's men are firm underdogs for the clash at Benteler Arena. They were thumped 5-1 by Schalke in their last home fixture, with a 2-1 loss at Hertha Berlin the following week doing nothing to ease the doom and gloom in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Things are decidedly different in Bavaria. Bayern's unbeaten run remains intact after five games, the holders currently sit second in the table behind RB Leipzig, with whom they drew in their most recent away match.

Check out 90min's preview of the encounter below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 28 September What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Benteler Arena

TV Channel/Live Stream? Bet365 Referee? Marco Fritz

Team News



Leon Goretzka is the only man missing for Bayern, with a strained hamstring keeping the midfielder out of action since mid-August.

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

Paderborn have no injury concerns heading into the weekend's match-up, though Klaus Gjasula will earn himself a one-game suspension should he pick up a booking.

Potential Lineups

Paderborn Huth; Drager, Strohdiek, Hunemeier, Collins; Souza, Gjasula, Vasiliadis, Antwi-Adjei; Michel, Zolinski. Bayern Munich Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Alaba; Kimmich, Tolisso; Gnabry, Coutinho, Coman; Lewandowski.

Head to Head Record

This will be just the fourth occasion in which the two sides have faced each other, Bayern winning the previous three by an eye-watering aggregate score of 16-0.

Die Roten obliterated Paderborn 6-0 in their most recent meeting, as five different players scored to put the German giants into the DFB Pokal semi finals in 2018.

Bayern Munich dismantled third-tier Paderborn to sweep into the #DFBCup semi-finals with a thumping 6-0 win last night. pic.twitter.com/buhqx4Oodg — SuperSport 🏉🏆 (@SuperSportTV) February 7, 2018

Munich raced into a three-goal lead before half-time as Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski and Joshua Kimmich all kept their composure to slot in from close-range.

Corentin Tolisso made it four with a powerful header after the break, with Arjen Robben hitting a late double to add some gloss.

Recent Form

Bayern and Paderborn have had contrasting beginnings to 2019/20, though the champions' strong start is no surprise as they hunt for an eighth consecutive Bundesliga title.

A merciless display versus Koln kept them within touching distance of Leipzig; that triumph being just one of several impressive wins for the club in recent weeks.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Only one point has come the way of the first division newbies - a draw with Wolfsburg seeing Saturday's hosts open their account for the campaign.

However, they have been dire in their home games this term, getting crushed by Schalke following a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Freiburg.

Here's a look at the two teams' last five results:

Paderborn Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 Paderborn (17/8) Schalke 0-3 Bayern Munich (24/8) Paderborn 1-3 Freiburg (24/8) Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz (31/8) Wolfsburg 1-1 Paderborn (31/8) RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich (14/9) Paderborn 1-5 Schalke (15/9) Bayern Munich 3-0 Red Star Belgrade (18/9) Hertha Berlin 2-1 Paderborn (21/9) Bayern Munich 4-0 Koln (21/9)

Prediction

Football matches aren't played on paper, but if they were then Die Roten would absolutely cruise past their opponents. With a star-studded squad looking in good nick, anything other than a Bayern victory would be groundbreaking.

Whether they can replicate the 6-0 scorelines from their last two trips to Paderborn remains to be seen, though the result will likely be pretty. It's probably more a question of how much they win by, not if they do.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Against a team low on confidence, the likes of Lewandowski and Philippe Coutinho could have a field day. Their hosts must pray for a miniature miracle.

Prediction: Paderborn 1-5 Bayern Munich