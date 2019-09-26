Rodrygo Breaks Real Madrid Scoring Record Set by David Beckham in 2003

Rodrygo's delightful strike versus Osasuna on Thursday made him the fastest player to open their La Liga scoring account in Real Madrid history.

Coming on for his debut in the closing stages of the encounter, the €45m summer signing took a mere 95 seconds to open his league account for Los Blancos as he sealed a 2-0 victory for the Spanish giants. David Beckham clocked the previous best time, having notched against Real Betis on his first appearance in 2003.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

18-year-old Rodrygo joined Real from Brazilian side Santos in June, penning a six-year contract at the Bernabeu. However, a hamstring injury meant the starlet had to wait over a month for his maiden outing in Madrid white.

He made up for lost time less than two minutes after he was brought on for Vinicius Jr., with MisterChip confirming on Twitter that his drive infield and finish had broken Beckham's record by 29 seconds.

It was Vinicius who had grabbed Real's first of the game, the teenager curling a glorious effort into the top corner from 20 yards out, giving Osasuna's goalkeeper no chance.

😎 Just on the pitch a few seconds and what a cool finish this is from 18-year-old Rodrygo to make it 2-0!



⚪ What a night for Real Madrid's young Brazilians! pic.twitter.com/yYDmN4QfeC — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) September 25, 2019

The victory takes Zinedine Zidane's side to the La Liga summit after six rounds of action, Madrid winning four and drawing two of their fixtures so far as they look to make amends for a dire performance in 2018/19.

They hold a one-point lead over neighbours Atletico Madrid, whilst champions Barcelona are a further three behind.