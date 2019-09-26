Sheffield United vs Liverpool Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Sheffield United face opponents from Merseyside for the second week running as they welcome Liverpool to Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The visitors have been spectacular in domestic competition, winning seven of their eight matches on English soil this term. Their latest triumph came at MK Dons on Wednesday as James Milner and 17-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever booked the Reds' place in the next round of the League Cup.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

United didn't have such an enjoyable midweek, however. They were dumped out by League One side Sunderland courtesy of Max Power's early goal, though the top-flight newbies have had a promising start to their league campaign.

Here's our preview of the encounter.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 28 September What Time Is Kick Off? 12:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Bramall Lane TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 1 Referee? Anthony Taylor

Team News



The Premier League leaders could be without six members of the first-team as injuries start to mount up, though Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are expected to be fit in time for the clash with Sheffield United.

Calf and ankle problems mean Alisson, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne remain sidelined, whilst Divock Origi is a major doubt after damaging muscles in his feet.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

There are far fewer fitness concerns for Chris Wilder, with Kean Bryan the only player missing for the Yorkshireman through injury. Striker Billy Sharp is available once more following his suspension for a red card versus Southampton in mid-September.

Potential Lineups

Sheffield United Henderson; Baldock, Basham, Egan, O'Connell, Stevens; Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck; Robinson, McBurnie. Liverpool Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Head to Head Record

United have beaten Liverpool on 45 occasions in their history, though their opponents have had the better of it and sit 15 victories ahead in the overall standings.

The last five meetings have seen each side earn two wins apiece, the Reds thumping the Bramall Lane outfit 4-0 in 2007 courtesy of goals from Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia and Robbie Fowler.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The latter hit a first-half brace at Anfield, both coming from the spot after a couple of fouls on Gerrard, who rounded off the scoring with a marvellous solo effort following Hyypia's low finish shortly after the break.

Recent Form

The two clubs have enjoyed splendid starts to the 2019/20 campaign, with both currently on course to achieve their pre-season targets.

A maiden Premier League triumph is a very real possibility for the Reds given their faultless beginning to the year, Mane and Roberto Firmino hitting purple patches as Jurgen Klopp's men beat all comers.

A hard-fought victory away to Chelsea last time out proved just how difficult it will be to derail Liverpool's title challenge this term. However, they came unstuck in their Champions League clash with Napoli last week - a match which showed they can be rattled.

The Man, The Myth, The Moose 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AlzJ92JQ5e — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 21, 2019

United have given themselves a strong chance of surviving their first season back in the top-flight, securing a number of impressive results, including a comeback draw at Stamford Bridge and a 2-0 win at Everton.

Here's how the sides fared in their last five fixtures:

Sheffield United Liverpool Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers (27/8) Burnley 0-3 Liverpool (31/8) Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United (31/8) Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United (14/9) Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton (14/9) Napoli 2-0 Liverpool (17/9) Everton 0-2 Sheffield United (21/9) Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool (22/9) Sheffield United 0-1 Sunderland (25/9) MK Dons 0-2 Liverpool (25/9)

Prediction

Wilder's recruits will be fearless as they play host to one of the league's heavyweights, United demonstrating a willingness to test and pressurise opponents, rather than simply park the bus and hope for the best.

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Nevertheless, they are up against a formidable team in Liverpool, whose deadly frontline could deal serious damage to the hosts. If they are unable to cope with Mane and co, it matters little what they do at the other end of the pitch.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Liverpool