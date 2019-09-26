Tottenham Scare Off Harry Kane Suitors With World Record £250m Price Tag

Tottenham Hotspur have placed an enormous world record price tag on talismanic striker Harry Kane in a bid to ward off potential interest in the England captain, should the club again fail to win a major trophy this season.

Having scored 159 goals in the previous four seasons, Kane has made another strong individual start to the new campaign – scoring five times in his first seven games in all competitions – but Spurs have won just twice so far and had a dismal finish to last term.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Spurs haven’t won a major trophy since 2008 when former captain Ledley King lifted the League Cup. Sadly for them, the chance to repeat that triumph this season is already gone after a shock penalty shootout defeat to League Two side Colchester on Tuesday night.

It has led to a report from the Daily Telegraph claiming that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy values Kane at £250m in the transfer market. That figure would surpass the world record £199m that Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar in the summer of 2017.

The newspaper notes that Levy would hope £250m is enough to ‘scare off’ the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City from making an offer to prise Kane away. All three could offer a far greater opportunity to win regular trophies, but none could put together such a financial package - City have still never paid more than £65m for a single player.

Kane is currently under contract at Spurs until the summer of 2024. He signed his most recent deal just last year and is thought to earn up to £200,000 per week, including bonuses.

During recent comments for BT Sport, six-time Premier League champion Rio Ferdinand has already advised Kane to leave Tottenham in pursuit of trophies.

“If you look at it as if you’re an individual, put yourself in Harry Kane’s shoes, you’re saying ‘I’m off’,” the ex-Manchester United defender said.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

“I’ve got to be honest with you, I’d be gone because I’ve not got time to hang around. I could get injured next season; I could lose form. I want to win now.”