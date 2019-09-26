Wolves vs Watford Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The bottom two teams go head to head on Saturday afternoon in what is a shockingly big game between two teams in the relegation dogfight.

Wolves enjoyed a brilliant first season back in the Premier League, but are yet to hit those heights having struggled to juggle Europa League and league football - finding themselves in the bottom three with no wins.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Watford have endured a terrible start to the season, resulting in a manager change already. Things just seem to be getting worse for the Hornets too, with an embarrassing 8-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City.

Here is 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 28 September What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Molineux TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Paul Tierney

Team News

Wolves are expected to make wholesale changes to the side that played against Reading, but will be without two players who made their debuts in that game, Bruno Jordao and Meritan Shabani, who both sustained injuries.

Aside from that, all of their senior first team member are fit and ready to rock and/or roll this weekend.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Watford have no new injury news, but continue to be without captain Troy Deeney who is recovering from knee surgery.

Potential Lineups

Wolves Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota. Watford Foster; Femenia, Dawson, Kabesele, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra, Deulofeu; Gray.

Head to Head Record

Wolves have played Watford 47 times, with the Hornets just about leading the head to head with 15 wins to Wolves' 14, and 18 draws also being played out.

The sides faced off against one another in the FA Cup semi-final last season, with Watford winning a thriller after overturning a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 in extra time.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Recent Form





Both teams have seriously struggled in the league this season, which is evident by their league positions.

Wolves stole a point against Palace last week, with a last gasp Jota goal, which would have done a lot to boost their morale. A penalty shoot out win over Reading in the Carabao Cup is also a plus.

Morgan Harlow/GettyImages

Watford's thumping at the Etihad would have seriously damaged confidence, but a 2-1 win over Swansea in the cup will have given them a bit of a lift.

Wolves Watford Wolves 1-1 (4-2) Reading (25/9) Watford 2-1 Swansea (24/9) Palace 1-1 Wolves (22/9) Man City 8-0 Watford (21/9) Wolves 0-1 Braga (19/9) Watford 2-2 Arsenal (15/9) Wolves 2-5 Chelsea (14/9) Newcastle 1-1 Watford (31/8) Everton 3-2 Wolves (1/9) Watford 3-0 Coventry (27/8)

Prediction





Both teams will be desperate for the three points, but Wolves will have the huge advantage of playing in front of their home crowd.

As well as that, last week's result against City would have done no good for Watford's confidence, whilst Wolves are coming off the back of two good results. Therefore, Wolves should come out with the crucial victory here.

Prediction: Wolves 3-1 Watford