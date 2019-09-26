Zinedine Zidane Heaps Praise on Real Madrid Duo After Starring Roles in Osasuna Win

Zinedine Zidane has steeped teenage duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior in praise after the pair helped Real Madrid to victory over Osasuna on Wednesday night.

Vinicius opened the scoring in the first half with a curling effort for his first of the season, before Rodrygo netted within 93 seconds of coming on to secure the points in the second half.

The 2-0 win has lifted Madrid to the top of La Liga, remaining unbeaten in their six league matches this campaign with four wins. A number of stars were rested for the clash, including Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, with a crunch derby clash with Atletico Madrid next up for Zidane's men.

His youngsters performed well, however, and after the game the Frenchman made sure to praise his rising stars for their contribution.

“You saw just how excited they were at scoring at the Bernabeu," he said, via FourFourTwo. “I was most pleased with the way they controlled the ball and Rodrygo’s run leading up to the goal was amazing. We’re top but that doesn’t mean anything. The important thing is that we continue on in this vein."

Rodrygo's goal was his first goal for Madrid on what was an all-round excellent day for the club, with the signs now looking significantly more positive for Los Blancos after a fairly shaky start to the season.

With three games still to play, this is how it stands in #LaLigaSantander...



Like what you see? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ouv09Wi0VU — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) September 25, 2019

Sitting atop La Liga, Zidane insisted his side must keep believing in themselves, and while enjoying the moment at present, must be aware that difficult patches will come their way throughout the campaign.

He added: "We need to believe in what you’re doing and keep working with the same energy. You’re going to have tough spells during a season but we’ve got to be happy tonight.”