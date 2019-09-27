Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith-Rowe Injury Latest as Arsenal Issue Updates

Arsenal have issued injury updates on Alexandre Lacazette and Emile Smith-Rowe, with the former remaining on course for an October return to the first-team fold.

It has generally been a good week for the Gunners as far as injuries go, with the defensive duo of Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding making returns against Nottingham Forest, while new signing Kieran Tierney made his debut after overcoming a hip injury.

Lacazette, however, remains out with a minor ankle injury that has kept him out since the 2-2 draw with Spurs before the international break, and Monday's trip to Manchester United will come too soon for the striker.

Already started my rehab and looking to the future.. Thanks everyone for your messages !! #Coyg #Laca 9️⃣♣️ pic.twitter.com/qGFYtLyv99 — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) September 13, 2019

He had been expected to return after the next international break which takes place after the Gunners play host to Sheffield United on 6th October, and according to official word from the club, that ship remains on course.

Confirming that the injury is to his left ankle, a club statement reads: "Alex continues to rehabilitate the injury to his left ankle and is likely to be back in action in October."

The same statement gives an update on youngster Emile Smith-Rowe, who raised concern after being brought off at half-time during the League Cup victory over Forest.

Emile Smith Rowe gets a sympathetic round of applause from the Emirates crowd as the young Arsenal attacker is carried off after a lengthy delay. Let's hope he'll be ok pic.twitter.com/8scxOPhqLb — Layth (@laythy29) September 24, 2019

It seems that one isn't as bad as first feared, however, as the club note he was withdrawn as a precaution.

"Substituted just before half time on Tuesday as a precaution after a collision," it goes on. "Continues to be assessed and will follow a graded return back into full training."